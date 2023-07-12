The annual Mayor's Cup race heated up the Washington Park Velodrome Tuesday evening.

Over a dozen cyclists competed in the 75-lap race at the historic velodrome, 1901 Washington Road, before a crowd of spectators and junior cyclists. The race is equivalent to 15 miles.

Mayor John Antaramian presented the Mayor's Cup to first-place finisher Matt Gittings, 31, of Indianapolis.

"It feels great," said Gittings, who previously won in 2017. "It's a long race. It's pretty hard."

Gittings, who drove to Kenosha just to compete, said he's "pretty proud of myself."

"I can't complain about a win. It's always nice to win a bike race," Gittings said. "I love this velodrome. It's the oldest velodrome in the country."

Antaramian said he's happy the velodrome enjoyed by people from across the area. It marked Antaramian's last time presenting the cup as mayor.

"It's my last mayor's race. It's just wonderful to see this historic track being used," Antaramian said. "It's a gorgeous night and it's really exciting seeing the track used. It is a gorgeous park."

Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell sang the National Anthem before the race and fired off the starter's pistol. It was her first time at the velodrome.

"This is so cool. It's a gem of Kenosha," Newell said. "I can barely ride my bike down the street. I could never do this. I'm just so happy to be here watching this."

The Mayor's Cup has been held nearly every year since 1979.

Race Director Chris Riva said she "loves seeing all the riders come out."

"You have to be an experienced rider to race in this," Riva said. "There are no brakes, there's no coasting."

Built in 1927, the Washington Park Velodrome is the oldest operating velodrome in the U.S. and remains the only bike race track in Wisconsin. It's also one of only about two dozen cycling velodromes left in the nation.

