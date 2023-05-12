Fifteen local students have been recognized by the Kenosha Mayor's Youth Commission for special honors during the third quarter of the 2022-23 academic year.

Students recognized include:

Kenneth Bisher, a senior at Tremper High School. He is an active member at the Church at New Life, a pitcher on the Kenosha Nationals team, and has been involved with the Kenosha Dream Playground Project (Special Inspirational Kids) and with the Kenosha Conservatory of Music (guitar/piano lessons). He is part of the National Honor Society, Tremper Renaissance Program, the Tremper baseball team, band, and yearbook. He was nominated by school counselor, Brian Schultz.

Annabella Brown, an eighth grader at Lincoln Middle School, nominated by school counselor Sabrina Garner. She has outstanding leadership skills and exhibits integrityin class, clubs, and extracurricular activities. She shows great pride as a member of Student Council and National Honor Society. Her sportsmanship has been represented through being a star member of the girls’ basketball team, softball team, and track and field team. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her three years at Lincoln.

Marciara Fuller, a senior at Bradford High School, nominated by mentor Felicia Dalton. She recently took part in Building Our Future’s Cohort that facilitated a discussion between school board candidates for the second year in a row. In this cohort she worked with other students from Kenosha Unified School District to plan an event that allowed her peers and community members to hear the candidate views on issues most impactful to them. She is also a member of the African American Female Initiative at Bradford High School. During the riots, she painted a mural that focused not only on the present but the future of people of color at Diver Dan’s. Shes also active in the Boys and Girls Club as a member and mentor.

Marisa Heinzen, a senior at Tremper High School, who was nominated by school counselor Samantha Rodriguez. She has over 100 hours of community service such as volunteering for Link Crew and the Lance Cheer Team. She has been accepted to Carthage with a passion for political science.

Charlotte Johnson, an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School. She has been recognized for her writing in various essay contests, First Academic Honors 4.0, and most recently First Place in All Saints Catholic School’s Spelling Bee, all while traveling and performing with her ice skating clubs. Her goal is to inspire others, and she does so by modeling empathy, fortitude, honesty, and patience. She is another teacher in the classroom and a natural leader. She was nominated by Francesca Capelli.

Sasha Johnson, an eighth grader at Lincoln Middle School. Her academic accomplishments have earned her a nomination and induction into the National Junior Honor Society. Sasha finds the time to lead in Orchestra and other extracurricular activities while consistently maintaining her 4.0 GPA. In addition, she possesses natural leadership qualities that have given her the achievement to be elected as class president by the student body as well as Student Council members at Lincoln. She was elected president of her local 4H organization this year. She a competitive swimmer at the Rec Plex and a member of the track team at Lincoln. Sasha has great sportsmanship. She was nominated by school counselor Sabrina Garner.

Morgan Kelsey, a senior at Bradford High School. Her title of the Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) of Kenosha makes her truly deserving. The DYW competition is based on high academic, positive character and school and community involvement. She was nominated by school counselor Robin Mars.

Madlie Kless, an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School. Her engagement includes Safety Patrol, Student Council Publicity Chair, as well as cast and crew member of the Middle School musical. Additionally, she is a member of the track and field, basketball and cross country teams. She was nominated by Mary Aicher.

Myisha Noble, a senior at Tremper High School. she was one of the two student masters of ceremonies for the African American Youth Initiative’s Black History Month acknowledgment and celebration at Tremper. She also had a prominent role in educating her classmates during the entire month of February. She was one of the main presenters in the student videos that were shown each week leading up to the event.

Carlos M. Rivera Acevedo, a junior at Bradford High School, was nominated by Wendy Johnson. He is a Boys & Girls Club member, and also a member of our Be Great Graduate program. He has been involved in the Environmental Club, is president of Latino Empowerment, and track. His academic success includes receiving six college credits and having completed 243 hours of community service.

Olivia Robertson, a senior at Indian Trail High School. She has led meetings, planned events, planned activities for a girls youth group, and prepared lessons. In addition, she also volunteers at school through The National Honor Society by volunteering at multiple blood drives and assisting with fundraising efforts and at sports events. She is also involved in other school activities, namely tennis, soccer, DECA, Link Crew, Youth Apprenticeship, Family, Community, Career Leaders of America (FCCLA), and Forensics. She maintains a very high GPA, has a job to earn money for college, and she attends an early morning church class before school each day. She was nominated by her church youth leade, Jennifer Seivert.

Madalyn Scheppler, an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School, was nominated by teacher Suzette Bilotti. She is an outstanding student at ASCS, with ongoing recognition of First Honor Roll. She has been a member of student government throughout her Middle School career, participates in weekly school masses, in choir and in stage crew for many theater productions. Her talents and leadership skills are also shown by being a member of the school’s volleyball team.

Vincio Truong, n eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School who participates in the school’s choir and soccer. He attends mass every weekend and participates in school mass every Tuesday. He has received first honors (4.0 GPA) all year so far. He also helps out his classmates with studying for any class, which includes making study materials. He was nominated by teacher Laura Clements.

Camdaen Vorpagel, an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School, was nominated by teacher Sr. Mary Doris Anne Okere. She has First Academic Honors each quarter and has read and met the 40 Books Challenge which met the school’s yearly reading challenge. She has been awarded the VIP (Virtues In Practice) Student of the Month for courtesy, generosity, diligence, fortitude, and honesty. she is part of the school’s girls volleyball, track, and cross country teams. After school, she participates in a Religious Education program and volunteers in the second and third grade classes.

Elizabeth Whitter, an 11th grader at Tremper High School, was nominated by counselor Matt Kellner. She has given over 100 hours of community service to projects like Feed My Starving Children, supports music and Boy Scout projects and helping to support various parts of Tremper. She competed at the state Solo & Ensemble for visa solo, viola duet, quartet, string choir, and chamber orchestra.

The Mayor’s Youth Commission created an awards program to recognize the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements and the important, positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Nomination forms can be obtained in the Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the Municipal Building, or on the internet at www.kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administration.