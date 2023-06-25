The Mayor's Youth Commission has announced recognition awards for 16 local students nominated during the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

The commission created the awards program to recognize the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements and the important, positive contributions they make to the Kenosha community. Nomination forms can be obtained in the Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the Municipal Building, or on the internet at www.kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administration.

Recipients include:

Liliana Andrews, an eighth grade student at The Brompton School, nominated by Nichole Hack. She is a member of the Transition Coaches, which is a group of eighth grade students who mentor sixth grade students. She creates and leads activities with the students to help them become better leaders. Along with creating and teaching individual lessons to the sixth grade, she helps to coordinate and host the middle school socials. She is a leader at directing students to set up, clean up and is great at creating activities during the socials. Outside of school, her extra-curricular activities include horseback riding and cheerleading.

Sarah Bailey, a third grade student at Frank Elementary School, nominated by Julie Neumaier. She is a character leader of respect, craftsmanship, empathy, self-discipline, and trustworthiness. She has made incredible growth both academically and socially, with the ability to retain learning and use of “college words” in context on a regular basis.

Ryan John Edwards, a senior at Indian Trail High School, nominated by Dr. Tina Peterson. He has accomplished his academic goals by pursuing advanced placement classes, as well as college credit courses in high school. He graduated Magna Cum Laude and will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall to pursue a degree in Nursing and a minor in Biology. He was a member of the JV/Varsity Volleyball Team, JV/Varsity Baseball team, and Varsity Golf. He was also a member of National Honor Society, High School Honors Band, and the Jazz Band. He has 122 hours of community service from 2019-223.

Isabella Foltz, an eighth grade student at Lance Middle School. She continually completes top quality work, shows integrity, and demonstrates leadership qualities. Izzy participates at high levels in and out of the classroom and is a member of various teams and organizations. She also won the National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award.

Emily Fonk, an eighth grade student at Lance Middle School, nominated by Sue Murray. Emily is a model student. She has an honors course load and has been on the honor roll each quarter. She is the National Junior Honor Society secretary and made a commitment to complete 100 hours of service this year. she sought out to volunteer in the Lance ID room, helping those with special needs. She is on the Lance track & field team and is a member of the Student Council. She plays the violin and is a member of the Chamber Orchestra.

Isabella Gentz, a senior at Tremper High School, nominated by Samantha Rodriguez. She has been very involved in youth apprenticeship at Tremper. She has also participated in tennis and student government. She has taken challenging classes throughout high school, achieving excellent grades. I

Jenna Gyger, in eleventh grade at Indian Trail High School and Academy, nominated by Daryl A. Strait. She is a thoroughly driven student, an exemplary learner, a good person, and an informed citizen whose humble approach to every discussion transforms the diverse perspectives of those around her into new knowledge. She is also an intern veterinarian at Kenosha Veterinary Clinic.

Garrett Haber, fifth grader at Nash Elementary School, nominated by Lacy Dusak. HE volunteers for safety patrol each day at school to help keep students safe. He also volunteers his time each day at school as a “buddy” to a second grade student, making his second grader feel like he has a best friend, someone that believes in him, and someone to look up too.

Mia Hunt, in second grade at Roosevelt Elementary, nominated by Mary Williams. From the beginning of the year, Mia went above and beyond to welcome a new student She also is quick to offer to help other students and gives quiet encouragement to her peers. Mia also has a brother in kindergarten and always checks in to make sure that he is happy and doing okay.

Joseph Mendoza, a senior at Tremper High School, nominated by Terri Hujik. He does not hesitate to take challenging classes like AP Literature and AP US History. Last summer he also had the opportunity to participate in the Humanities Citizenship Initiative in Ohio. This is a two week summer program at Columbia University where rising high school seniors reside in dorms at the university and read and discuss books chosen by a residing college professor. Joe has also taken classes through the Early College Credit program. He played on Tremper’s baseball team. J

Pierce Pereira, senior at Lakeview Technology Academy, nominated by Kristi Koschkee. He is an excellent scholar in all of his courses, many of them advanced placement courses. He also tutors students in the “Students for Academic Success” program. He is a member of the National Honor Society, an active Student Ambassador, as well as an officer for Lakeview’s Skills USA Chapter, and gives freely of his time to the community, both in and out of school.

Lily Elizabeth Peterson, a college freshman at Baylor University, a former Indian Trail High School & Academy student, nominated by Sue Kuryanowicz. While in high school, she took on several leadership roles as well as being involved in multiple competitions. She served as the ITHSA Vice President for both Student Council and Senior Class, as well as being an active member of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, a Link Crew/freshman orientation leader, a captain of the school’s track team, and a member of the school’s varsity tennis team. She was among the top five in her graduating class, regularly participated in community service throughout high school, and has maintained a 3.97 GPA throughout her entire freshman year of college. Since leaving high school, she has become an executive board member of Baylor University’s Society of Women’s Engineers, the school’s club tennis team and will be pursuing a master’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Lucy Salmon, an eighth grade student at Lance Middle School, nominated by Katie Vitkus. She has maintained at 4.0 GPA in middle school while working a year ahead in math curriculum. She shows leadership, serving as Vice President in National Junior Honor Society and made it a personal goal to complete 100 hours of community service this school year. Lucy played on the Lance basketball team and competes on the track and field team.

Emily Slye, an eleventh grade student at Tremper, nomimated by Matt Kellner. She has thrived in academics, sports and community service. She has all A grades for her academic career. She is the captain of the girl’s soccer team at Tremper, which has won two State Cup Championships. She is also involved in Student Government and participates in various service projects that help the community.

Lakyn Sebetic, a third grade student at Nash Elementary, nominated by Mari Enwright. She is an ambassador of Nash’s motto of kindness, respect and hard work. She volunteers to help with fellow students.

Lesley Christensen, a third grade student at Nash Elementary, nominated by Kim Schmitt. She shows compassion with all of her classmates. She is an excellent student who excels in all subjects. She works hard every day in school and meets all deadline.