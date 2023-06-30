The City of Kenosha will be opening the public swimming pools starting next week on a rotating schedule for the 2023 season.

On Thursday, July 6, patrons will be able to use Anderson Pool from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Department of Parks staff will release a schedule on a weekly basis. The public will be notified of the schedule via press releases on Fridays and the information will be posted on the city’s website.

Opening week will operate on the following days and locations:

Thursday, July 6: Anderson Pool, 8730 22nd Avenue

Friday, July 7: Washington Pool, 1821 Washington Road

Saturday, July 8: Anderson Pool

Pools will be continuing to operate based on staffing availability and weather.

Anyone interested in applying for lifeguarding and concession attendants may continue to submit applications.