The Kenosha branch of the NAACP held its second annual community prayer breakfast on Saturday morning at the Shalom Center.

The event highlighted ways to strengthen the Kenosha community through diversity and spirituality.

Dozens, including some local politicians, attended the event held inside the local shelter and food pantry at 4314 39th Ave.

"We're here today not just for prayer but for unity in this community," said NAACP Kenosha Branch President Anthony Davis. "I appreciate each and every one of you."

Pastor Anthony Powell said "it's important that we (embrace) diversity."

"It's important that we do everything that we can to help strengthen our community, the city of Kenosha," Powell said. "When I look around the room I can see a diverse crowd. This is how our city government is supposed to be: diverse. This is how our community is supposed to be: diverse. This is how the houses of God are supposed to be: diverse. Not separated. Not divided."

Connie Wilson, a member of the Ethnic Elders, helped prepare the breakfast for the event.

Veronica King, a local community activist, social worker and former president of the local NAACP branch, said she was happy with the turnout.

"The food is very good," King said. She the efforts of the members Ethnic Elders "always show out when they cook."

Connie Wilson, a member of Ethnic Elders, volunteered for the first time Saturday.

"It's very important to be in the community and have such events," Wilson said. "It went wonderful today. This was my first year doing this. It was enjoyable and everybody was helping each other out. I'm not a breakfast person and I haven't had a breakfast this big in years. I'm excited for next year and hope this becomes an annual event."

State Rep. Tod Ohnsatd, D-Kenosha, said the event was a great time.

"I always like at being at NAACP events," Ohnstad said. "They're always fabulous."