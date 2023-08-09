The Kenosha branch of the NAACP will hold its second annual community-wide prayer breakfast on Saturday (Aug. 9).

This year's theme is Strengthening our Community Through Diversity and Spirituality. The prayer breakfast will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., according to a news release. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the opening prayer begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by a brief program at 9 a.m. Individual tickets cost $20 and can be purchased by visiting https://kenoshanaacpprayerbreakfast.eventbrite.com/

The purpose of the event is for spiritual leaders, people of faith and the broader community to come together to continue to promote greater civility and racial harmony in our community, according to organizers.

“The NAACP remains committed to eradicating the racial, social, political, gender and economic barricades in Kenosha that divide us as a community," said Monroe Mitchell III, chair of the NAACP’s Religious Affairs committee and pastor of Kenosha-based Agape Love Church. "It is time to reach across the lines in the sand, get past the rhetoric and prayerfully and collaboratively work on establishing unity in our community in a very transparent manner.”

Anthony Powell, pastor of Empowering Faith Fellowship Church will be the Master of Ceremonies. Featured speakers include: Pastor Keith Bell of Divine Destination Church and Kenosha County Jail Chaplain John Haggerty. The featured spiritual leaders and others from area clergy will challenge the community to come together to build more spiritual alliances to understand the strengths of its diverse philosophies, organizers said.

“It’s a divine pleasure to see so many people from different backgrounds working together to build our community around that common bond we call humanity,” said Kenosha NAACP Branch President Anthony Davis. “Prayer and commitment to the work is our bridge as we are all God’s children, brothers and sisters alike.”

For additional information, contact Mitchell at mmonroemitchell@gmail.com, the local NAACP at (262) 358-7783 or email at Kenoshanaacp@yahoo.com.

