Carly Mikula, a 17-year-old graduate of Harborside Academy in Kenosha, found out she was going to the Jimmy Awards in New York City when she was with her voice teacher at Kopp’s Frozen Custard in Milwaukee.

“They called me and I started screaming in the restaurant, so it was kind of embarrassing,” Mikula said. “There were tears in my eyes. It was the coolest thing ever.”

She was eventually chosen as a semifinalist at the Jimmy Awards following the competition in New York City.

The Jimmys are a national high school musical theatre award program. She was selected to audition for the Jimmys after competing in the Wisconsin Jerry Awards for outstanding lead performance in the productions of “Mean Girls” and “Chicago.”

Mikula had been preparing for her potential Jimmy Award audition all year. She said she’s been wanting to go to the Jimmys for “as long as I can remember.”

“I remember the medleys from when I was a kid,” Mikula said. “I really set going to the Jimmys as a goal that I really, really wanted to accomplish. So I worked really hard throughout the year.”

At the Jimmys, she said they prepped all week for the opening and closing number that everyone participated in and then either a medley or musical number depending what they’re cast in. Mikula was chosen to be in a musical number that was a tribute to Shakespeare musicals.

“It’s not based off whoever is going to win in the medleys, so they cast you depending on what they think you fit best in,” Mikula said.

Mikula said they also broke participants into smaller groups to work with Broadway professionals to workshop a song.

“They make it the best they can and then at the end of the week we get to perform it to a panel of judges. They are the biggest casting directors and people on Broadway,” Mikula said.

After her performance she was chosen as one of 16 named as semifinalists.

“I was not expecting to be a semifinalist or anything, so being called up there was special,” Mikula said. “The competition didn’t even matter for me, it was more just celebrating everybody there.”

She said everybody at the Jimmys was “insanely talented.” She said everybody there could have won in her opinion.

“These people are all so talented that I was screaming for them,” Mikula said.

Her favorite part of the awards was when they went to Times Square after “intense rehearsals.” At Times Square, she said she saw her name on a Broadway marquee and her headshot on the billboard next to it.

She said it was “amazing” to walk up and perform on a Broadway stage, adding her entire experience at the Jimmy Awards was “surreal.” Since she wants to be on Broadway when she’s older, she said performing at the Jimmys was a “cool little parallel” that she was hoping would happen.

In the fall, Mikula will be attending Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina and will be majoring in musical theater. After college, she plans to move to New York City and hoping to “get booked.”

“It (The Jimmy Awards) was the best experience of my life,” Mikula said.