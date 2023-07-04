A Kenosha neighborhood parade started as something to do during the pandemic, neighbors now can’t imagine celebrating Independence Day without it.

“I had invitations for this morning and I said, ‘absolutely not. It’s got to be after 11:30 a.m.’ It’s just become part of our world (the parade),” said Marge Boyce, who lives in the neighborhood around 2600 block of 25th Street.

Dottie Maccanelli, one of several who organized the event, weren’t sure how big it would become until they started dropping off fliers in people’s mailboxes. This year marks the fourth year of the neighborhood parade.

“We wanted to do something to get the kids together and it was neat,” Dottie said. “To see the kids connecting with the neighbors, even some of the older ones, is really neat.”

Frankie Maccanelli, age 11, Josie Maccanelli, 7, Liana Lee, 10, and Ruggie Maccanelli, age 9, performed a dance to “Better When I’m Dancing” by Meghan Trainor whenever the parade would periodically stop throughout its route.

Frankie and Lee said they perform a dance every year. This year was the first time they incorporated flags into their routine after being inspired by other parades and wanting to change up the routine.

“I dance all the time at my house. I do ballet and I just really like dancing. I play with these kids almost every day, so to dance with them is super fun,” Lee said.

Dottie McMillian has been watching the parade every year. She said she loves seeing the kids dance and how into the parade they get.

“They’re happy doing it,” McMillian said. “I just love seeing them. I remember doing it with my children when they were little ... over on 40th Avenue we had one going around the block.”

Although Frankie enjoys the performance and the parade, her favorite part about the event is getting ready.

“I got ready and it was so much fun putting tattoos on our little cousins, siblings, neighbors and everything like that,” Frankie said. “Helping them get ready for the parade and all the jitters and stuff is fun.”

Boyce said the kids are “amazing.” She said it’s great to see their enthusiasm and how they come together to promote the parade. She said the excitement for the parade starts when school gets out in June and grows over time.

Dottie said the kids spend hours coloring the fliers and biking to neighbors’ houses delivering them.

Taniya Lee, also a parade organizer, said the older families look forward to their parade every year.

“The first year that we did the parade there was an older lady that stood outside with a soup pot and a wooden spoon. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that,” Dottie said. “It really means a lot to many families.”