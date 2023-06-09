Read any good books lately?

I can tell you who has: The 2023 members of Liz’s Book Club.

This year, our “club” (which “meets” in the pages of this newspaper and on our website) welcomed 25 new members — Kenosha News readers who shared book recommendations.

More than 120 books made this year’s list, but the actual number of recommendations is much higher because some of those suggestions are for series of books, especially several mystery/thriller book series.

As always, the 2023 contributors are a mix of first-timers and Book Club veterans. The titles they recommend range widely, from a biography of Johnny Carson to current best-sellers like “Happy Place” by Emily Henry. That author gets a lot of Book Club love for her breezy novels, including “People We Meet on Vacation” and “Book Lovers” ... which is the PERFECT title for a book club pick, right?

Thanks to recommendations from Liz’s Book Clubbers in 2022, I spent part of my summer with a giant Pacific octopus who helps a widow working the night shift at an aquarium solve the mystery of her missing son. That’s the plot of “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” a remarkably entertaining novel that made the list again this year.

Another book I picked up at the library is “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Laura Dave’s thriller about a missing husband. “Last Thing” made the 2021 and 2022 Book Club lists and is back this year, joining other perennial favorites “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens and anything by John Grisham. (If you enjoy Grisham’s books, Thom Sczygielski, a regular Liz’s Book Club contributor, recommends you “circle your calendar for Oct. 17 to read Grisham’s ‘The Exchange,’ a sequel to ‘The Firm.’”)

You can’t read just one ...

A lot of Liz’s Book Club readers recommend book series, and it is fun to discover an author — and characters — you like enough to follow through several adventures.

Among the book series recommended this year:

Paul Doiron’s books about Mike Bowditch, a game warden in Maine, who discovers natural predators aren’t the only killers using the wilderness as a stalking ground.

Two series set in France: books by Martin Walker (start with “Bruno, Chief of Police”) and M.L. Longworth (start with “Death in the Vines”).

Mysteries written by Andrew Grant (“Die Twice”).

Julia Spencer-Fleming’s Claire Fergusson mysteries, about an Episcopalian priest who “helps” a police chief solve mysteries in upper New York state.

Richard Osman’s popular “Thursday Murder Club” books, set in a British retirement village.

Peter Robinson’s DCI Banks series about a gritty British inspector, starting with “Gallows View” in 1987.

Author C.J. Box’s books about game warden Joe Pickett.

Two best-selling series by Michael Connelly: his Harry Bosch series of crime novels, including “Echo Park,” and his “Lincoln Lawyer” books.

Whew! Just working your way through all those book series could take you until the 2024 edition of Liz’s Book Club.

Blue House Books

Our Book Club is also a contest, and Peggy Molloy of Pleasant Prairie won our random drawing. She receives a $50 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha.

Samantha Jacquest, who operates Blue House Books at 5915 Sixth Ave. A, is a great source for book recommendations and hosts story times, book clubs, meet-and-greet author events and other programs. For more details, go to blue-house-books.com.

It’s fitting Molloy won, seeing as she was the first person to send in her book recommendation this year. Her pick? “The Lost English Girl” by Julia Kelly.

The novel starts in 1930s Liverpool and involves an unplanned pregnancy, a forced marriage and a child presumed dead during World War II.

Molloy says what she likes about this book “besides my love of historical fiction (second only to mysteries), the plot was engrossing, and the ending, while satisfying, was NOT sappy.” That’s my sweet spot, too, Peggy: Satisfying but not sappy. Like a good pop song or a crisp pizza crust. Or is that soggy?

Keep on reading

Thanks to everyone who sent in book recommendations, and to our many readers who tell us every year they look forward to the Book Club.

I’m cheered by how many book recommendations we received. As an avid reader myself, I can’t understand how anyone who knows how to read would choose not to do so. That’s like choosing not to breathe! So keep on reading and enjoy these precious days of summer.

I leave you with these cheery words from Book Club member Elizabeth Denman, who tells us “I will be 92 on my next birthday, and I am never without a book.” Her recommendations include two books with irresistible titles: “Does This Beach Make Me Look Fat?” and “I’ve Got Sand in all the Wrong Places.” Both are collections of humorous stories and essays by the mother-and-daughter writing team of Lisa Scottoline and Francesca Serritella.