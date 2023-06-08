The City of Kenosha will offer an opportunity for residents to shred documents free of charge at three city locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Shredding will be offered outside in the parking lots at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.; and at the Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road.

Kenosha residents are welcome to bring up to five bags or boxes of items to be shredded by representatives from Shred-It.

A future shredding opportunity will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, which will include hard drive destruction. That will take place at the Kenosha Water Utility location.