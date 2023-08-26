Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Rev. Jonathan Barker said he was arrested in Milwaukee Wednesday evening after super-gluing his feet to the concrete apron of the main parking lot next to the Fiserv Forum.

Barker, joined by other Kenosha climate activists, set out to disrupt the Republican Party debate Wednesday to bring awareness to the need for action on climate change during a summer of floods, fires and poor air quality across the U.S. and the world.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there have been 15 individual weather and climate disaster events confirmed from January 2023 to July, which included severe storms, tornadoes, flooding, hail storms and a winter storm/cold wave.

The group called on moderators of the debate to ask the specific question: “In Luke Chapter 10, Jesus gives us the second great commandment, which is to love, ‘your neighbor as yourself’. This summer your neighbors in Milwaukee suffered weeks of dangerous-to-breathe air because of the climate emergency. What is your plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions nationally so your neighbors will be protected from the climate emergency?”

The group stood in solidarity, saying prayers together and holding signs stating “Love Your Neighbors Act on Climate” and “Jesus Would Demand Climate Action,” on one of the hottest days this week, which Barker said was very intense and physically draining.

“It was a bit intimidating,” Barker said. “I felt deeply linked to my heritage of Christians who have stood up to unjust leaders.”

Barker said the GOP candidates have presented themselves as devout Christians, but he questioned why they did not speak about acting on climate change.

During the debate, candidates were asked, “How will you as both as president of the United States and leader of the Republican Party calm their fears that the Republican Party doesn’t care about climate change?”

Candidates gave varying responses, with Vivek Ramaswamy giving the clearest response: “The climate change agenda is a hoax.”

Barker said, on one of the hottest summers recorded summers, that answer is one of the most “dangerous” things to say.

“I’m hoping people in Kenosha are inspired to take action,” he said.