Gunfire sent one person to the hospital in a shooting that occurred on the city's north side late Tuesday.

SHOOTING 1700 BLOCK BIRCH ROAD Kenosha police at the scene of a shooting that occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Birch Road on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The shooting was reported at 9:58 p.m. and an officer responding to the scene located the victim in the 1700 block of Birch Road, according to Sgt. Ben Antaramian of the Kenosha Police Department. The victim had a gunshot wound to the leg that required the officer to apply a tourniquet in order to halt the bleeding before Kenosha fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene minutes later.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment. Antaramian said the victim's condition was not immediately known.

SHOOTING 1700 BLOCK BIRCH ROAD Kenosha police officers wrap scene tape around the railing of an apartment building at 1728 Birch Road where they were investigating a shootin…

Officers and detectives canvassed the neighborhood and cordoned off a parking lot between two apartment buildings as they sought evidence in the shooting. A suspect has yet to be located, according to police.

SHOOTING 1700 BLOCK BIRCH ROAD An officer searches for evidence at a parking lot between two apartment buildings in the 1700 block of Birch Road where a shooting occurred ju…

Officers looking to locate an apartment manager spoke with a few residents of one of the buildings who said they had heard a loud argument taking place before police arrived. They said they did not realize someone had been shot thinking that fireworks were being set off.

According to police radio traffic, others who called dispatch said several gunshots could be heard. The Tuesday night shooting, the second in the last three days, remains under investigation.

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh in the 12:09 a.m. shooting 6500 block of 18th Avenue. The man's injury was considered serious but not life-threatening, according to police. Officers at the scene recovered 27 casings and they believe multiple types of firearms were discharged. An investigation into the Sunday shooting also continues.

