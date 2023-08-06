An internal investigation is underway into an incident involving the handling and arrest of a man at a local restaurant by Kenosha police following a hit-and-run crash at Green Bay Road and Highway 50.

The man’s arrest was caught on a video that has since gone viral by another man who indicates, while recording, that he works at the restaurant and alleges police brutality occurred.

The incident stems from a crash at about 11 p.m. on July 20 and ended at the Applebee’s at 6950 Green Bay Road.

In the video, the man who is apparently being subdued tells police to let him go while a woman screams to someone telling them to “get the baby.” The man and the baby are then seen on the floor when the man tells at least two officers to let him go and someone appears to pull the child away.

Officers continue to wrestle the man to the ground until they handcuff him behind his back. However, the video appears to show one of the officer’s arm and elbow moving repeatedly over the man while the person recording tells them to stop. Another officer tells the man recording the scene to step back.

The Kenosha News has reached out to the man who recorded the video, but has yet to hear back from him.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton said Sunday he was aware of the video and that the incident is currently undergoing an internal department investigation.

Patton said the Wisconsin Department of Justice requires police to perform a “use of force” review.

“This use of force didn’t meet that requirement, but us as a department, we go a step further by policy and we investigate all uses of force,” Patton said, referring to the department policy which was initiated in 2022 and in practice by early January.

The process involves completing use of force logs, after an initial investigation indicates that such force is used, he said. That triggers an internal investigation for which a “use of force expert” is in the process of reviewing the incident. He said that process began the day after the incident occurred.

The case was assigned to the Kenosha Police Department's office of professional standards.

According to Patton, both Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police were called to respond to the incident that began with the hit-and-run crash. After the crash, authorities had been initially seeking a man and a woman, who also apparently had a child, according to Patton.

“People fled. They went into Applebee’s. We went and made contact with the Applebee’s’ employees and they pointed them out,” said Patton.

The chief said the man and woman matched the description given to police. The couple, including the woman with the man who was subdued, did not want to cooperate.

“Ultimately, we were able to determine that they weren’t them, they just matched the description,” Patton said.

He said according to some Applebee’s employees, the couple had been “acting nervous.”

“However, the real suspects, the actual suspects that did commit the hit-and-run, were hiding in the bathroom,” Patton said.

He said that the officers involved were investigating the incident in “good faith” given the information and the descriptions that were given to them.

Patton said he did not know when the review would be completed but was expecting to receive an update on the case Monday.

