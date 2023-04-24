The Kenosha Police Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Sunday as Deshun M. Jackson, 40, of Kenosha.

The department released the identity of the shooting victim Monday afternoon while the investigation is continuing.

The department indicated that police units responded at 2:15 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 1615 60th St. There officers located Jackson with gunshot wounds.

Police and Kenosha Fire Department fire and rescue personnel tried to save Jackson's life but he died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe this to be a random act of violence and do not believe there is a threat to public safety regarding this incident, the department stated on Monday.

Police do not have anyone in custody and continue to work this open and active investigation.

“We do know that this incident was contained to the apartment and the likely result of an argument,” the department stated on Sunday.

Kenosha Police have requested the public’s help. Anyone knows anything about Sunday’s fatal shooting should call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime-Stoppers 262-656-7333.