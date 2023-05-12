Kenosha police are investigating the shooting of a 3-year-old following an incident Friday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday Kenosha police were notified that a 3-year-old had been shot, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

The incident happened in the 5100 block of 29th Avenue inside a residence. It is unknown at this point if it was accidental or intentional.

Officers located a 3-year-old victim with a gunshot wound and administered immediate first aid while securing a shooting scene. The child was taken to a local hospital and will be transported via Flight for Life to Children’s hospital.

The investigation is very early and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional details at www.kenoshanews.com.