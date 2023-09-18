The Kenosha Police Department successfully rescued a girl in a water emergency Friday night, after receiving calls from a passerby about a young woman on the rocks in distress.

According to Lt. Leo Viola, police responded to the area of Fisherman Drive after 6:35 p.m. In video posted to the department's Facebook page, the young woman can be seen climbing off the rocks and into Lake Michigan as officers hurry to pull her out of the water.

The young woman was successfully pulled out of the water by officers and was later treated for hypothermia, as the water was cold Friday. An officer was also treated for hypothermia, as he was in the water assisting in the rescue.

Lt. Viola commended the officers for their work and the passerby who called for help.