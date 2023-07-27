Kenosha Police responded to a report of a suicidal woman in the 7000 block of 27th Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Portions of the area were cordoned off shortly before and after 1 p.m. as police and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene.

The woman was hit in the upper arm by one round from an officer, according to police. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident in accordance with state law.

The woman did not die, according to police.

An area resident said she saw a female with a gun who had it pointed toward herself.