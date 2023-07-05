The Kenosha Pops Concert Band's July 5 performance on the band shell in Pennoyer Park has been canceled.
Weather forecasts call for heavy storms at 7 p.m., when the concert would be starting.
The band's next free performance is 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. That concert theme is: “Kinderkonzert: Pops on Safari” program, featuring songs for children of all ages (and adults, too), with an emphasis on songs relating to animals.
Liz Snyder
Features/GO Kenosha
