KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 101st season, with its “Pops by the Numbers” program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

The band's weekly concerts continue through Aug. 2 on Wednesday nights.

Craig Gall, starting his 21st season as the band's musical director, is joined by Kathy Ripley — also the band director at Kenosha's Tremper High School — who returns to the Pops for her second season as assistant conductor.

At the June 21 concert, "numerically speaking, you might hear a ‘number’ you like,” Gall said.

The program is filled with pieces from the band's extensive music library that have numbers in the title.

Also, “Totally Tina Turner,” a medley of the late singer’s hits, including “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Proud Mary,” is slated for this night.

“We picked this number before she died,” Gall said. “On our ‘numbers’ night, you add up all the pieces and it’s the ‘total.’ Now, of course, it’s also a memorial to her. We’ve always been known to stretch a theme.”

Guest vocalist

On June 21, Lou Rugani will sing a few numbers with the band.

Formerly a longtime host with Kenosha radio station WLIP-AM 1050, Rugani is reportedly moving to radio station WRJN (99.9 FM in Racine, 98.1 FM in Kenosha) later this summer.

His locally focused talk show will reportedly air live from 6 to 8 a.m. weekday mornings, while his "Music of the Stars with Lou Rugani” music program will air 7 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

The Pops Band's outdoor concerts, including July 4, take place on the band shell ion Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along Kenosha's lakefront. The indoor concert on July 26 is at Siebert Chapel on the Carthage College campus.

Pre-concert jazz trio

The Dave Braun Trio — featuring Dave Braun on guitar, his wife Paula on bass and their son Pete on drums — will perform on June 21, starting at 6:15 p.m. on the band shell, before the Pops Band’s program.

Paula Braun also plays flute with the Pops Band.

Dave Braun — a University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate who has been performing jazz in this area for more than three decades — also sponsors free concerts at UW-Parkside through his business, Southeast Wisconsin Hearing Center.

Pete Braun describes himself as “an actuary by day, an athlete on weekends and a musician at night.” He’s also the father of two young sons.

The Dave Braun Trio plays at the HobNob, 277 Sheridan Road, from 7 to 10 every Friday night. For more information, go to www.davebraunjazz.com.