KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 101st season, with its annual appearance in the July 2 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, along with two programs later next week, both packed with patriotic tunes.

On Sunday, the band's float leads off the Kenosha parade, at the head of the first division.

Then, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the group's two performances will be packed with patriotic favorites.

The Pops Band will play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, as part of the City of Kenosha’s pre-fireworks entertainment, and again at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

Both performances are on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

“We load up these programs with patriotic music,” said Craig Gall, the band’s conductor. “On July 4, it’s packed with Americana to usher in the fireworks.”

Then, on July 5, the band repeats much of the program, with a few changes.

“We have audience members who are out of town for July Fourth or can’t make it to the lakefront for the afternoon program,” Gall said. “And some folks enjoy these traditional pieces so much, they’ll come to both shows.”

A highlight each year at the band’s July 4 concert is the group’s “Salute to the Services Medley.”

The band wraps up its July 4 concert by performing the five official marches of the five branches of the U.S. armed forces: “U.S. Field Artillery March” (Army), “Anchor’s Aweigh” (Navy), “U.S. Marines on Parade” (Marine Corps), “Army Air Corps March” (Air Force) and “Semper Paratus” (Coast Guard).

After the marches comes an echo taps performance with two trumpets, then the playing of the national anthem and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” (Those marches will also be played on July 5 but will be placed throughout the program and not performed together as the grand finale.)

Both concerts will also feature other marches and vocals by Pops’ master of ceremonies Greg Berg on “America the Beautiful” and other tunes.

At the July 5 performances, pre-concert entertainment starts at 6:15 p.m. at the band shell. The Lighthouse Brigade Band, directed by Laura Shapovalov, will perform.

Gall is in his 21st season as the band’s musical director; Kathy Ripley is in her second season as the assistant conductor. She also plays flute with the Pops. Admission to all concerts is free.

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.