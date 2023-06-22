KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 101st season, with its “Stately Splendor” program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

The band's weekly concerts continue through Aug. 2 on Wednesday nights.

Admission to all the concerts is free. Bench seating is provided in Pennoyer Park, and audience members are also welcome to bring lawn chairs.

“We’ve programmed a lot of tunes that haven’t seen the light of day for several years, which is really cool,” said Craig Gall, who is starting his 21st season as the band’s musical director. “The band has hundreds of pieces in its library, and these songs deserve to be played.”

Gall crafted the summer programs with Kathy Ripley, who returns to the Pops for her second season as assistant conductor. She also plays flute with the band.

“It’s much easier to be getting ready for this season, now that I know what to expect,” Ripley said. I’m excited to be back for another summer.”

At the June 28 concert, the program will take audience members on "a musical travelogue of the United States,” Gall said, featuring songs such as our own “On, Wisconsin.”

Also on the program: a medley from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma,” a jazzy arrangement of “Indiana (Way Back Home Again In),” “Tennessee Salute” and a Henry Fillmore march called “Men of Ohio.”

Fillmore, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, composed the march in 1921 and dedicated it to President Warren G. Harding, a senator from Ohio when he was elected president.

Despite being a popular march through the decades, this piece is new to the Pops this summer.

“We had an old, incomplete set of parts for this march, but our librarian, Vera Olguin, was able to complete it so we could perform it,” Gall said.

German band

Pre-concert entertainment on June 28 will start at 6:15 p.m., performed by The Hungry Five German band.

The group’s name has nothing to do with growling stomachs, however.

“The name refers to music written by Paul Yoder,” said Chip Millholland, the group's leader and a clarinet player with the Pops Band.

The original Hungry Five pieces, he said, were written for two clarinets, a trumpet, a trombone and a tuba.

Millholland discovered the music back in 1980 when he was a high school band director in Brown County, Indiana.

“I found the pieces in the band library,” he said.

Luckily, Millholland made copies of the out-of-print and difficult to find Hungry Five arrangements.

The Pops Band's outdoor concerts, including July 4, take place on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along Kenosha's lakefront. The indoor concert on July 26 is at Siebert Chapel on the Carthage College campus.