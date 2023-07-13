What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band's "A Century of Warner Bros.” program

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Where: The band shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street on Kenosha's lakefront

Cost: Free

Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members also brings lawn chairs and/or blankets.

------------------------------------------

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 101st season, with a salute to Warner Bros. studio, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

The "Century of Warner Bros.” program offers “a snapshot of music from 100 years of remarkable motion pictures from one of the early leaders in the American film industry,” said the band's musical director, Crag Gall.

The guest vocalist for the night is Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell, who will be performing with the Pops on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

Selections include movie music from some of the Hollywood studio's biggest hits, including the "Harry Potter" movie franchise.

Guest vocalist Newell will sing “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables” and “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” Ironically, neither film is from Warner Bros. but her selections do fit in with the overall cinematic theme for the concert.

Also, the band’s master of ceremonies, Greg Berg, will sing “As Time Goes By” from “Casablanca” — a Warner Bros. classic film.

Gall crafted the summer programs with assistant conductor Kathy Ripley. She also plays flute with the band.

This summer's program feature "a lot of tunes that haven’t seen the light of day for several years, which is really cool,” said Gall, who is in his 21st season as the band’s musical director. “The band has hundreds of pieces in its library, and these songs deserve to be played.”

The band's weekly concerts continue through Aug. 2 on Wednesday nights.