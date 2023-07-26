When the Kenosha Pops Concert Band celebrates Frank Germinaro Wednesday, the program will be much like the man himself: Sometimes silly, sometimes serious.

That’s why audiences will hear selections ranging from “A Salute to Spike Jones” (the silly) to the Brahms requiem “Blessed Are They” (the serious).

The late conductor enjoyed a long history with the city’s band, starting in 1968 when he joined as a clarinet and percussion player. He would go on to serve as assistant conductor (for two stints) and lead the band himself for a decade, starting in 1993.

Craig Gall, the band’s current conductor, said the two shared “a partnership that goes back close to 30 years. In addition to our work with the Pops Band, we shared fishing trips, martinis and songwriting for our end-of-season song parodies. There was a lot of craziness and lots of laughter.”

That humor is reflected in the “Spike Jones” number, which “illustrates Frank’s humor and how much he enjoyed a good time,” Gall said.

The music, arranged for band by Calvin Custer, features a medley of songs made famous by the bandleader who specialized in spoof arrangements of popular songs and classical music. A key part of the performance is the “props table” with the bells and whistles, cowbells and other items used by Jones.

Other songs on the program include:

“Italian Festival,” a medley featuring “Summertime in Venice,” “Love Theme from ‘La Strada’” and “Anema E Core.” These pieces “were arranged for band by the great Glenn Osser,” Germinaro said of the piece before conducting it at his final Pops concert on Aug. 4, 2021. “My mom would love this — I love this, too. These are wonderful melodies.”

The medley “Great Themes from Great Italian Movies,” arranged by John Cacavas and featuring themes from the movies “More” and “8½.”

“Italian Polka” by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Kathy Ripley, the band’s assistant conductor, explained that the Russian composer was inspired to write this 1906 piece after a trip to Italy.

Cole Porter’s “Begin the Beguine,” with Master of Ceremonies Greg Berg on vocals.

“Someone to Watch Over Me,” by George and Ira Gershwin, also with vocals by Berg.

“Night Flight to Madrid,” a Pops Band favorite composed by Kermit and Walter Leslie.

“Light Cavalry Overture,” featuring clarinet soloist Chip Millholland.

“Recorded by Sinatra,” a medley that includes “High Hopes,” “Love and Marriage” and “My Kind of Town.”

Leroy Anderson’s “Blue Tango” and the traditional marches “Alte Kameraden” and “Badger Legionnaire.”

Also on the program is “Our Director.” The march by F. E. Bigelow was new to the Pops in 2018 and “until now had only been directed for the Pops by Frank,” Gall said.

A life of music

Germinaro’s daughter, Andrea Yenter, will talk about her father and his love of music, specifically his love for the Kenosha Pops.

“He loved being a part of it all,” she said.

Music in general, she said, was a huge part of the family’s life.

“People respond to music and Pop loved exploring, listening and creating music,” she said, recalling “basement sessions with Mom, jam sessions with my brother and sister-in-law, singing at church. Music was a second language for him.”

When she was in college, Yenter played clarinet with the Pops Band and “loved being a part of something greater than myself, of putting people together to produce walls of sound.”

Being part of the music community “was a place where he could be Frank,” Yenter said of her dad. “Sharing his musical talents to bring joy to people, that was an accomplishment. Bringing smiles to people’s faces, connecting them to memories, uniting people in performances, introducing people to an instrument or the power of song — all things he loved doing.

“To be surrounded by people who shared that same joy, spoke that same ‘musical’ language — those were his people. Of course, he had lots of communities, but the music community was probably his favorite. I mean, after all, his love story with my mom is rooted in music.”