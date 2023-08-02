The Kenosha Pops Concert Band will close its 101st season tonight by playing favorite tunes from its summer performances.

Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, said, “We had another great summer of music making, despite a few weather-related issues. We had a few cold evenings, then some Canadian wildfire smoke and two rainouts in July. But we continue to appreciate our faithful audience members for the tremendous support they gave us.

“We also thank the City of Kenosha for its continued support and sponsorship,” Gall added. “Carthage College was wonderful to host the band for our indoor concert honoring Frank Germinaro, which was a highlight of the season. We also have a very active board of directors. We couldn’t do this without them.”

Kathy Ripley — who is finishing her second season as the group’s assistant conductor — said the Pops “is a joy to work with. It amazes me that these musicians do such a fantastic job of performing with limited rehearsals. I had a lot of fun this summer and can’t wait to do it again.”

Band’s favorites

The Aug. 2 program features favorites from the summer season:

From the June 14 program, “Pops in Technicolor”:“Our Own Red, White and Blue” by Henry Fillmore. The 1917 song was written as a contribution to the war effort during World War I and was performed for fund-raising efforts for the Red Cross.

From the June 21 program, “Pops by the Numbers”: “The Third Man Theme” by Anton Karas, composed for the 1949 thriller starring Kenosha native Orson Welles. Karas played the entire film score on the zither, and it hit No. 1 on the international music charts. As for the film itself? In 1999, the British Film Institute voted “The Third Man” the greatest British film of all time.

From the June 28 program, “Stately Splendor” (featuring tunes celebrating the various U.S. states):“The Roosters Lay Eggs in Kansas.” Audience members should listen for unusual solo parts — including duck calls — in the novelty tune. The piece, by composer Mayhew Lake, was John Philip Sousa’s favorite encore when his band performed. “Lake wrote a wide range of music, from marches to novelty songs to opera — this is definitely in the novelty category,” Gall said.

Also from that concert: The “Pennsylvania Polka,” Hoagy Carmichael’s classic “Georgia on My Mind,” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” which became singer Tony Bennett’s signature song. “It’s our tribute to Bennett, who died recently,” Gall said.

From July 4: Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”

From July 12, “Kinderkonzert: Pops on Safari” (which was rained out and will come back in 2024): Henry Mancini’s theme for “The Pink Panther.” That theme “was originally written for the 1963 Peter Sellers film ‘The Pink Panther’ and, later for the animal cartoons series,” Gall said.

From July 19, “Century of Warner Bros.”: Selections from Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” which was a Broadway hit and then a 1962 film. The medley “Harry’s Wondrous World,” featuring John Williams’ music from the 2002 movie “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

Also from that concert: “As Time Goes By” from the classic Warner Bros. film “Casablanca” — with vocals by master of ceremonies Greg Berg — and “The Symphonic Gershwin,” a medley of songs by George Gershwin, including “An American in Paris” and “Rhapsody in Blue.” That iconic song became the title of the Warner Bros. 1945 film about Gershwin, who was played by Robert Alda.

Paying tribute

During Wednesday’s concert, the Pops will also perform “Eternal Father Strong to Save,” the United States Navy Hymn, in honor of John Sorensen.

He played trumpet for more than two decades with the Pops Band and was the band director at Wilmot High School. Before that, Sorensen had performed with the United States Navy Band for a decade, including stints in Great Lakes, Ill., and aboard the USS Blue Ridge.

Sorensen, who died July 23 at age 55, joined the Navy Reserves in 2013 and was a Chief Mass Communication Specialist and the Senior Enlisted Leader to the Navy Reserve Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Nancy Quist is the featured trumpet player on “Eternal Father,” composed by William Whiting and James B. Dykes and arranged by Robert W. Smith.

Jim Ripley, a member of the Pops’ tuba section and the director of instrumental music at Carthage College, will conduct this piece. Sorensen, who earned his master’s degree in music from Carthage in 2008, was Ripley’s student.

The final program each summer also features “Old Scottish Melody” — better known as “Auld Lang Syne.” That traditional piece, sung by Berg, has become the band’s signature sign-off each season.

“It’s always sad to see the summer season end,” Gall said, “but we’ll see everyone in December at Carthage College for our Christmas concert.”