If you go

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band's season finale program

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2

Where: The band shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street on Kenosha's lakefront

Cost: Free

Note: Bench seating is provided. Audience members also brings lawn chairs and/or blankets.

--------------------------

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band wraps up its 101st season Wednesday night with a program of favorite tunes from the summer concerts.

Of the 2023 season, Craig Gall, the band’s musical director, said, “We were happy to welcome enthusiastic crowds back to Pennoyer Park."

The band’s musicians, he added, “make this possible to do each summer. We all pull it together.”

This season also marked the second summer for Kathy Ripley as the band’s assistant conductor.

Her second season in that role, she said, "was much easier to get ready for than the first season, now that I knew what to expect,” Ripley said.

She also plays flute with the band.

The season finale traditionally features songs from the band’s summer concerts, and this concert will probably also include several tunes from the band's “Kinderkonzert: Pops on Safari” program that was slated for July 12.

The concert was canceled due to heavy rain that day.

Selections on that program were aimed at "the entire family," Gall said. "The audience was invited to join us on a musical safari through the animal kingdom, celebrating all creatures great and small” he said. Selections included the “Pink Panther” and “Jurassic Park” themes and other animal-related tunes.

Other themes from this summer include: “Pops in Technicolor,” featuring songs with color-related titles; “Pops by the Numbers,” with numbers-related tunes; “Stately Splendor,” which Gall calls "a musical travelogue of the United States,” with songs such as a medley from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma”; patriotic programs for July 4, with traditional marches and other favorites; “A Century of Warner Brothers,” with tunes from the iconic Hollywood studio, including “As Time Goes By” from “Casablanca”; and the band's indoor concert, “A Tribute to Frank Germinaro.”

That concert "featured selections that were programmed frequently by our late musical director,” Gall said of Germinaro, who first started playing with the band in the 1960s and was a huge part of the group until his death in January.

Songs on that program included “Begin the Beguine,” “Night Flight to Madrid” and several Italian music selections.

The final program each summer also features “Old Scottish Melody” — better known as “Auld Lang Syne.” That traditional piece, sung by the band’s master of ceremonies Greg Berg, has become the band’s signature sign-off each season.

“We had another great summer of music making, despite two consecutive rainouts, on July 5 and 12,” Gall said. “We had fun concerts and continued support from our audiences, which we appreciate. And, as always, we thank the City of Kenosha for all its support, too.

“It’s always sad to see the summer season end,” he added, “but we’ll see everyone in December at Carthage College for our Christmas concert.”