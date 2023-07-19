A trombone appetizer

The Bone Appetit trombone choir, made up of more than a dozen trombone players, will perform before the Pops, starting at 6:15 p.m. on July 19 (postponed from the rained-out July 12 concert).

John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the choir.

Bone Appetit’s program will feature “On Broadway” (George Benson’s version), “When the Saints Come Marching In” (arranged by Lennie Niehouse), “Mr. Blue Sky” (an ELO tune, arranged by Seb Skelly), “When I Fall in Love” (arranged by Matt Niess) and “Hooked on a Feeling” (Blue Suede version).

The group is also performing “Saturday in the Park,” a hit song from the band Chicago that’s been arranged by Schoettler, and “Back Bone.” That piece, Schoettler said, “is an original blues piece I wrote in 2003. It was performed 20 years ago by the Kenosha Pops trombone section.”

Bone Appetit has two more performances this summer: 6:50 p.m. on July 20, before the Libertyville (Ill.) Concert Band program (and also joining the band on “The Stars and Stripes Forever”) and 5 to 6 p.m. July 28 at the Taste of Wisconsin festival. The group is playing on the Jazz Stage, accompanied by Kenosha Pops drummer Jerry Matteucci — who is also playing with the group tonight.

Most of the group’s selections this summer feature jazz and pop songs adapted or arranged by group members John Nepper, Jeff Rosendahl and Schoettler.