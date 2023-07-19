After losing two concerts to rainy weather, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its 101st season with a salute to Warner Bros. Studio.
The “Century of Warner Bros.” program offers “a snapshot of music from 100 years of remarkable motion pictures from one of the early leaders in the American film industry,” said the band’s musical director, Craig Gall.
Hollywood is known as “the dream factory,” and for Miss Kenosha Willow Newell, tonight’s concert is somewhat of a dream come true.
The famous Warner Bros. water tower stands on the studio’s backlot in Los Angeles. “A Century of warner Bros.” is the theme for the July 19 Ke…
Newell, who is studying musical theater at Carthage College, said her dream role is to play Fantine in “Les Misérables.”
Fantine sings the iconic “I Dreamed a Dream” song in the Broadway show and movie, and Newell will perform that song with the Pops tonight.
She’s also performing “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”
People are also reading…
While neither of her songs are from Warner Bros. films, her selections do fit in with the overall cinematic theme for the concert.
“This is the most exciting thing I’ve done so far as Miss Kenosha,” Newell said during Monday night’s rehearsal. “I can’t wait to perform with the Pops.”
Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, also performs two vocal numbers.
He will sing “As Time Goes By” from “Casablanca” — a classic Warner Bros. film — and “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” That song, composed by Isham Jones, with lyrics by Gus Kahn, was first published in 1924. Later, it was the title song of the 1951 Warner Bros. film about Kahn.
Movies, movies, movies
Gall will lead the band on:
“Desert Song” by Sigmund Romberg. This is the title song for an operetta that debuted in 1926 and was later made into a film four times, all of them by Warner Bros.
A medley of songs from the 1958 movie “Gigi,” which won nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture. “This is my absolute favorite arrangement by Robert Russell Bennett,” Gall said. “It’s filled with great tunes by Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner,” which Bennett cleverly weaves together.”
Selections from Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man,” which was a Broadway hit and then a 1962 film.
“Swashbucklers,” a medley of tunes from swashbuckling films such as “The Sea Hawk.” The piece also features “The Warner Brothers Fanfare,” which is why “we’re opening the concert with this piece,” Gall said.
The ballad “Can You Read my Mind?” from the 1978 movie “Superman.”
The “Superman” tune was written by iconic movie music composer John Williams, who also wrote the score for the “Harry Potter” movie franchise. The Pops will debut “Harry’s Wondrous World,” featuring Williams’ music from the 2002 movie “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”
Assistant conductor Kathy Ripley leads the band on:
A symphonic suite of music from the 1991 Kevin Costner film “Robin Hood Prince of Thieves,” written by Michael Kamen and arranged for band by Paul Lavender.
“Night and Day” by Cole Porter. That tune was sung by Fred Astaire in the 1934 film “The Gay Divorcee” and has since been recorded by everyone from Frank Sinatra to Willie Nelson.
“The Symphonic Gershwin,” a medley of songs by George Gershwin, including “An American in Paris” (an MGM film ... shhhh!) and “Rhapsody in Blue.” That iconic song became the title of the Warner Bros. 1945 film about Gershwin, who was played by Robert Alda.
As for the weather tonight? “It will NOT rain,” Gall said. “We’re going to perform.”