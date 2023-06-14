The Kenosha Pops Concert Band — opening its 101st season tonight — is a staple of the summer season in our community.

The program features classic selections like John Philip Sousa’s “The U.S. Field Artillery March,” but there’s something new, too.

Gregory Schroeder’s “Procession for a New Season” makes its world debut tonight.

He couldn’t be more excited.

“It’s the first band piece I’ve written,” he said Monday night during the band’s rehearsal. “I’ve wanted to compose a piece for this group for a long time.”

Musical Director Craig Gall described “Procession” as “’Ben-Hur’ meets the Kenosha Pops” when the band played it Monday night during rehearsal, and Schroeder agrees.

“I was going for that epic, grand sound of old movie scores,” he said.

While Schroeder heard his piece played by a computer program, Monday night was the first time it was performed by an actual band.

“The sound is bigger and so much richer,” he said. “Hearing a band play your music is just wild.”

Schroeder — a Bradford High School and Carthage College graduate who teaches music at a Waterford school — named his piece in honor of the band’s new season.

When asked if he’s starting a new tradition of composing a song each year for the Pops, Schroeder laughed but did add, “Craig (Gall) does love polkas. Maybe I’ll work on that.”

For now, Schroeder is “excited for our concert. My family and friends will be there to hear my piece.”

“Procession” starts out with trumpets, which is no surprise. Schroeder is starting his seventh season playing trumpet with the Pops — and his first season as an informal in-house composer.

‘Technicolor’ concert

The band’s performance promises to be a colorful affair — even if band members are wearing their white polo shirts and black pants.

The theme is “Pops in Technicolor,” and the tunes all have colors in their titles.

“We kick off our second century of concerts with all the colors of the rainbow brought to life through music,” Gall said.

He will lead the band on:

Sousa’s “The Black Horse Troop” march. “Sousa wrote this for the mounted troops of a Cleveland National Guard unit that only used black horses,” Gall said. “And when it was performed, the black horses came onto the stage. We’re several horses short, however, so don’t look for that on the band shell.”

Clare Grundman’s “The Blue-Tail Fly.” This Civil War-era tune features “Cara Russo in the percussion section,” Gall said. “She’s a virtuoso on the ‘fly swatter.’”

“Color Me Blue” by Kenosha native Will Schaefer. He enjoyed a long career composing music for movies and television and was the guest conductor with the Pops Band for its July 19, 2006, concert. Schaefer also had deep roots with the Pops Band. His father, Helmuth Schaefer, was the band’s first musical director. The younger Schaefer performed with the Pops Band while in high school, in 1945 and ’46, playing trumpet.

“The Golden Age of Broadway.” This medley of well-known tunes from popular Broadway shows includes “The Music Man,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Chip Millholland is featured on the clarinet on “If I were a Rich Man.”

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” The 1970 musical features the music of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

“Blue Moon” by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart. The Rodgers and Hart tune is an audience favorite, Gall said, and will be sung by Master of Ceremonies Greg Berg.

“Deep Purple,” by Peter De Rose. “This is an old standard from the Great American Songbook and was recorded by several artists,” Gall said. Even Donny and Marie Osmond had a hit with this song, in 1975. Fun fact: The British rock band Deep Purple got its name from the song, a favorite of guitarist Ritchie Blackmore’s grandmother. However, the band itself never recorded or performed it.

The “Orange Bowl” march by Henry Fillmore. “This is a great tune, a brisk march,” Gall said. “We bought this tune for our ‘Sports Night’ theme some years back.” (That theme will be coming back in 2024, just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.)

“Green is Green,” a polka that started life in a 1937 Czech operetta. “It was what they call ‘a spring flirtation piece’ in the operetta,” Gall said. The polka version was arranged specially for the Pops Band by Ernest Broeniman, who directed the popular Dorf Kapelle Band, featuring Gall.

“Ernie brought a lot of joy to a lot of people,” Gall said. “He died in August, so this performance is a tribute to him.”

Kathy Ripley — the band’s assistant conductor — will lead the band on “A Study in Lavender” by American band composer Eric Osterling; “The Golden Ear,” a paso doble by Spanish composer Mariano San Miguel; and a medley of tunes from “Finian’s Rainbow.”

She’s also conducting a piece that works with the concert’s “Technicolor” theme and also celebrates Flag Day on June 14: “Our Own Red, White and Blue,” also by Henry Fillmore. The 1917 song was written as a contribution to the war effort during World War I and was performed for fund-raising efforts for the Red Cross.