KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is getting ready to open its 101st season, with weekly concert themes through the summer.

Craig Gall starts his 21st season as the band's musical director, joined by Kathy Ripley — also the band director at Kenosha's Tremper High School — who returns to the Pops for her second season as assistant conductor.

This season's themes and special guests include:

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14: “Pops in Technicolor”: “We kick off our second century of concerts with all the colors of the rainbow brought to life through music,” Gall said.

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21: "Pops by the Numbers": "Numerically speaking, you might hear a 'number' you like tonight," Gall said.

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m.: The Dave Braun Trio

Guest vocalist with the Pops: Lou Rugani

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: “Stately Splendor”: Gall calls this program “a musical travelogue of the United States,” with songs such as our own “On, Wisconsin.”

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m.: The Hungry Five German band

4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4: “Star Spangled Pops": The Pops performs “patriotic and march favorites to help you celebrate the 4th,” Gall said.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: "Patriotic Re: View": "Not a fan of the 4th of July crowds and parking problems? Join us tonight at the band shell for a no-stress, hassle-free concert of patriotic music," Gall said.

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m.: Lighthouse Brigade Band, directed by Laura Shapovalov

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: “Kinderkonzert: Pops on Safari”: This program, aimed at children, causes Gall to exclaim “Lions and tigers and bears … oh, my!”

“The entire family is invited to join us on our musical safari through the animal kingdom, celebrating all creatures great and small” he said.

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m.: Bone Appetit, a trombone choir

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: “A Century of Warner Bros.”: This program offers “a snapshot of music from 100 years of remarkable motion pictures from one of the early leaders in the American film industry,” Gall said.

Guest vocalist with the Pops: Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26: “A Tribute to Frank Germinaro”: “This is an evening of selections that were programmed frequently by our late musical director,” Gall said.

Guests: Andrea Germinaro and Sandy Wade

Note: This is an indoor concert, taking place in Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2: “That’s All, Folks”: “Our farewell concert of the summer features band and audience favorites to close the season,” Gall said.

Note: All outdoor concerts, Including July 4, take place on the band shell ion Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along Kenosha's lakefront. The indoor concert on July 26 is at Siebert Chapel on the Carthage College campus.

As time goes by

As he gets ready to start his 30th season with the Pops (he was a band member and then assistant conductor before becoming the musical director), Gall still sounds surprised he’s been with the group that long — and how fast that time has gone.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the band so far,” he said. “It’s a great bunch of people and a very good band. That’s what keeps the audiences coming back.”

He is quick to thank the city of Kenosha for its support.

“It says a lot for the city of Kenosha that they’ve supported this wonderful band for more than 100 years. I’m happy to be carrying on that tradition,” said Gall.

Pre-season concert

Before starting its outdoor season on June 14, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band is performing an indoor concert Saturday, June 10, at Kenosha's Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The free hourlong concert starts at 2 p.m. and will feature "a nice mix of music from the Civil War era but not limited to that," Gall said. "It's always a great way to start our season, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the museum."