The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is nothing if not eclectic.

As the band prepares to start its 101st season, programs will feature everything from “Totally Tina Turner” to “The Woodpecker Song.”

In between, audiences will hear patriotic favorites, songs celebrating the different U.S. states and even something called “March of the Two Left Feet.”

It’s all part of the band’s weekly concert themes, starting with the first outdoor concert on Wednesday, June 14.

“We’ve programmed a lot of tunes that haven’t seen the light of day for several years, which is really cool,” said Craig Gall, who is starting his 21st season as the band’s musical director. “The band has hundreds of pieces in its library, and these songs deserve to be played.”

Gall crafted the summer programs with Kathy Ripley, who returns to the Pops for her second season as assistant conductor. She also plays flute with the band.

“It’s much easier to be getting ready for this season, now that I know what to expect,” Ripley said. I’m excited to be back for another summer.”

This season’s themes and special guests include:

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14: “Pops in Technicolor”: “We kick off our second century of concerts with all the colors of the rainbow brought to life through music,” Gall said.

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21: “Pops by the Numbers”: “Numerically speaking, you might hear a ‘number’ you like tonight,” Gall said.

“Totally Tina Turner,” a medley of the late singer’s hits, including “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Proud Mary,” is slated for this night.

“We picked this number before she died,” Gall said. “On our ‘numbers’ night, you add up all the pieces and it’s the ‘total.’ Now, of course, it’s also a memorial to her. We’ve always been known to stretch a theme.”

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m. on June 21: The Dave Braun Trio. Guest vocalist with the Pops: Lou Rugani.

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: “Stately Splendor”: Gall calls this program “a musical travelogue of the United States,” with songs such as our own “On, Wisconsin.” Also on the program: a medley from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma,” a jazzy arrangement of “Indiana (Way Back Home Again In),” “Tennessee Salute” and a Henry Fillmore march called “Men of Ohio.”

Fillmore, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, composed the march in 1921 and dedicated it to President Warren G. Harding, a senator from Ohio when he was elected president.

Despite being a popular march through the decades, this piece is new to the Pops this summer.

“We had an old, incomplete set of parts for this march, but our librarian, Vera Olguin, was able to complete it so we could perform it,” Gall said.

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m. on June 28: The Hungry Five German band.

4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4: “Star Spangled Pops”: The Pops performs “patriotic and march favorites to help you celebrate the 4th,” Gall said.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: “Patriotic Re: View”: “Not a fan of the 4th of July crowds and parking problems? Join us tonight at the band shell for a no-stress, hassle-free concert of patriotic music,” Gall said.

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m. on July 5: Lighthouse Brigade Band, directed by Laura Shapovalov.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: “Kinderkonzert: Pops on Safari”: This program, aimed at children, causes Gall to exclaim, “Lions and tigers and bears … oh, my!”

“The entire family is invited to join us on our musical safari through the animal kingdom, celebrating all creatures great and small” he said.

Selections include the “Pink Panther” and “Jurassic Park” themes, a medley of tunes from the 1967 movie “Doctor Doolittle” and that “Woodpecker Song.”

“I found that tune in the files of the Port Washington City Band,” Gall said. “I thought it was the ‘Woody Woodpecker’ theme, but it’s not.”

This “Woodpecker Song” was composed in 1939 by Eldo Di Lazzaro and is “an Italian polka,” Gall said.

Pre-concert entertainment at 6:15 p.m. on July 12: Bone Appetit, a trombone choir.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19: “A Century of Warner Bros.”: This program offers “a snapshot of music from 100 years of remarkable motion pictures from one of the early leaders in the American film industry,” Gall said.

The guest vocalist with the Pops on July 19 is Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell, singing “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables” and “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” Ironically, neither film is from Warner Bros. but her selections do fit in with the overall cinematic theme for the concert. Also, the band’s master of ceremonies, Greg Berg, will sing “As Time Goes By” from “Casablanca,” a Warner Bros. classic film.

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, indoor concert: “A Tribute to Frank Germinaro”: “This evening features selections that were programmed frequently by our late musical director,” Gall said of Germinaro, who first started playing with the band in the 1960s and was a huge part of the group until his death in January. “This will be a highlight of the summer, and we can take advantage of the wonderful acoustics inside Siebert Chapel.”

Songs will include “Begin the Beguine,” “Night Flight to Madrid” and several Italian music selections.

Guests on July 26: Andrea Germinaro and ukulele player Sandy Wade

Note: This indoor concert take place in Carthage College’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2: “That’s All, Folks”: “Our farewell concert of the summer features band and audience favorites to close the season,” Gall said.

Note: All outdoor concerts, including July 4, take place at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street, along Kenosha’s lakefront.

Pre-season concert

Before starting its outdoor season on June 14, the Pops Band is performing an indoor concert Saturday, June 10, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The free hourlong concert starts at 2 p.m. and will feature “a nice mix of music from the Civil War era but not limited to that,” Gall said. “We’ll also perform American folk songs, a polka and traditional marches. It’s always a great way to start our season, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the museum.”

Admission is free.

Saturday’s program will include: “Civil War Suite” by Harold L. Walters, which features traditional tunes from that era; traditional favorites “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America”; Clare Grundman’s “American Folk Rhapsody No. 4,” featuring traditional songs; and John Philip Sousa’s 1889 march “The Thunderer.”