Brush up on your math skills for the Kenosha Pops Concert Band program tonight.
The theme is “Pops by the Numbers,” showcasing pieces from the band’s extensive music library that have numbers in the title.
“We go from ‘Plenty o’ Nuttin’ to ‘Totally Tina Turner,’ having fun with numbers,” said Craig Gall, the band’s musical director.
Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, will sing George Gershwin’s “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’” from the musical “Porgy and Bess.”
“Totally Tina Turner” is a medley of the late singer’s hits, including “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” and “Proud Mary.”
“We picked this piece before she died,” Gall said. “On our ‘numbers’ night, you add up all the pieces and it’s the ‘total.’ Now, of course, it’s also a memorial to her.”
People are also reading…
Gall will also conduct:
“Seventy Six Trombones” by Meredith Willson, featuring the band’s trombone section. “This is a band transcription of the arrangement Leroy Anderson did for the Boston Pops in the late 1950s,” Gall said. The audience, he said, should “listen for snippets from famous marches.”
“The Original Thirteen,” a march based on the Revolutionary War era hymn “Chester.” The piece, arranged by James D. Ployhar, salutes the 13 British colonies on the East Coast of North America that declared independence in 1776 and formed the United States of America. (Stumped? Here are the 13: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.)
“The Third Man Theme” by Anton Karas, composed for the 1949 thriller starring Kenosha native Orson Welles. Karas played the entire film score on the zither, and it hit No. 1 on the international music charts. As for the film itself? In 1999, the British Film Institute voted “The Third Man” the greatest British film of all time.
Michel Legrand’s theme song from the 1972 film “Summer of ‘42,” which Gall calls “an absolutely beautiful piece.” Legrand’s score won an Academy Award, and the main theme has gone on to become a pop standard, recorded by artists including Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams and Barbra Streisand.
“23 Skidoo!” by Ken Whitcomb. “This is a spritely Vaudeville-style piece,” Gall said.
“The 32nd Division March,” which honors Wisconsin’s famous 32nd “Red Arrow” Division. The group — with soldiers from Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan — was organized on July 18, 1917, but its roots were in The Iron Brigade of the West in the Union Army. The “Red Arrow” name signifies that the division “shot through every enemy line” it faced. You can see a tribute to the division every day on Highway 32 (Sheridan Road). The red arrows on the road signs honor this group.
Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons,” composed in 1718. This band arrangement by John Stout features “excerpts from the piece — or else we’d be here for the whole summer season,” Gall said. “It’s the Reader’s Digest version.”
Assistant Conductor Kathy Ripley — also the band director at Tremper High School — leads the band on:
“The March From 1941” a movie theme by John Williams. “There’s lots of good stuff in this one,” Ripley said. “We played this at Tremper in November, and the kids loved it.”
Leroy Anderson’s “March of the Two Left Feet.” This wacky, fast-paced polka premiered in 1970 and is based on Anderson’s reading of the P.G. Wodehouse book “The Man With Two Left Feet.”
“Twelfth Street Rag” by Euday L. Bowman, which features the band’s clarinets and saxophones.
“One Tin Soldier,” from the 1971 movie “Billy Jack.”