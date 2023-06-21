Where: The band shell in Pennoyer Park, Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Guest vocalist

Lou Rugani is the guest vocalist tonight, singing three George Gershwin classics: "Embraceable You," "They Can't Take That Away From Me" and "'S Wonderful."

Formerly a longtime host with Kenosha radio station WLIP-AM 1050, Rugani is reportedly moving to radio station WRJN (99.9 FM in Racine, 98.1 FM in Kenosha) later this summer.

His locally focused talk show will reportedly air live from 6 to 8 a.m. weekday mornings, while his "Music of the Stars with Lou Rugani” music program will air 7 a.m. to noon on Sundays.