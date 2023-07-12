The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is going on a “musical safari” tonight — and everyone is invited, especially children.

“We’ve combined a safari theme with our children’s concert for ‘Kinderkonzert: Pops on Safari,’” said Musical Director Craig Gall.

Band members will be dressed for exploring, and children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to the show.

The tunes, Gall said, may lead people to to exclaim, “Lions and tigers and bears … oh, my!”

Speaking of lions, there are three on the program:

Soundtrack highlights from Disney’s animated film “The Lion King,” including “Hakuna Matata” and “Circle of Life,” arranged by Calvin Custer.

“Born Free,” John Barry’s title song for the 1966 British film about an orphaned lion cub named Elsa.

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” This tune was written and recorded first by Solomon Linda with the Evening Birds for the South African Gallo Record Company in 1939, under the title “Mbube.” Composed in Zulu, it was adapted and covered internationally by many 1950s pop and folk revival artists. In 1961, it became a No. 1 hit in the U.S. as adapted in English, with the best-known version by the doo-wop group the Tokens.

For the birds

Two pieces are related to our feathered friends: “The Woodpecker Song” and “Red Raven Polka.”

“I found that ‘Woodpecker’ tune in the files of the Port Washington City Band,” Gall said. “I thought it was the ‘Woody Woodpecker’ theme, but it’s not.” This “Woodpecker Song” was composed in 1939 by Eldo Di Lazzaro and is “an Italian polka,” he said. The song became a hit in 1940, recorded by Glenn Miller and His Orchestra.

The “Red Raven Polka” has roots in Wisconsin, Gall said. “It was the theme song for Lawrence Duchow’s Red Raven Orchestra in the Fox River Valley area, and the name comes from the Red Raven Inn in Chilton, which was the band’s home.”

The composer, too, has roots here. Clayton Hofensperger was a member of the original Red Ravens Orchestra and wrote many pieces for the group.

Audience participation

Gall is also directing two pieces that require audience participation:

“The Whistler and His Dog” by Arthur Pryor, featuring piccolo soloist Vera Olguin. The composer “was the legendary trombone player for the Sousa band,” Gall said. “I think he wrote this piece for his dog.” Audience members should be prepared to whistle with this tune.

Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, won’t be singing with the Pops, but he will the narrator for “Three Little Pigs,” by Guy F. Foreman.

“Kids in the audience will be asked to come up and sit at the front of the stage for storytime with Greg Berg,” Gall said.

As Berg narrates the tale of the three little pigs and the Big Bad Wolf, the band plays musical cues to illustrate the story.

Also on the program

Two tunes composed by Henry Mancini: “Baby Elephant Walk” from the 1962 movie “Hitari!” and Mancini’s theme for “The Pink Panther.” That theme “was originally written for the 1963 Peter Sellers film ‘The Pink Panther’ and, later for the animal cartoons series,” Gall said.

“The Walking Frog.” “This is an old two-step circus tune by Karl King that features our trombone section,” Gall said.

The overture to the 1970 Broadway musical “Two By Two,” with music by Richard Rodgers. The show, which starred Danny Kaye, told the story of Noah’s preparations for the Great Flood and the building of the Ark.

Soundtrack highlights from “Jurassic Park,” written by John Williams.

Two John Philip Sousa marches: 1926’s “The Pride of the Wolverines,” dedicated to the people of Detroit, and “The Invincible Eagle.” That piece, which Sousa wrote for the 1901 Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y., “is one of Sousa’s finest marches,” Gall said. “We didn’t have it in the Pops library until now, and it’s making its debut with the band tonight.”

A trombone appetizer

The Bone Appetit trombone choir, made up of more than a dozen trombone players, will perform before the Pops, starting at 6:15 p.m.

John Schoettler, a longtime member of the Pops, plays with the choir.

Bone Appetit’s program will feature “On Broadway” (George Benson’s version), “When the Saints Come Marching In” (arranged by Lennie Niehouse), “Mr. Blue Sky” (an ELO tune, arranged by Seb Skelly), “When I Fall in Love” (arranged by Matt Niess) and “Hooked on a Feeling” (Blue Suede version).

The group is also performing “Saturday in the Park,” a hit song from the band Chicago that’s been arranged by Schoettler, and “Back Bone.” That piece, Schoettler said, “is an original blues piece I wrote in 2003. It was performed 20 years ago by the Kenosha Pops trombone section.”

Bone Appetit has two more performances this summer: 6:50 p.m. on July 20, before the Libertyville (Ill.) Concert Band program (and also joining the band on “The Stars and Stripes Forever”) and 5 to 6 p.m. July 28 at the Taste of Wisconsin festival. The group is playing on the Jazz Stage, accompanied by Kenosha Pops drummer Jerry Matucci — who is also playing with the group tonight.

Most of the group’s selections this summer feature jazz and pop songs adapted or arranged by group members John Nepper, Jeff Rosendahl and Schoettler.