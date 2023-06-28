The Kenosha Pops Concert Band takes audiences on what Conductor Craig Gall calls “a musical travelogue of the United States,” featuring tunes celebrating the various states, from one of the earliest — Connecticut, which joined the Union on Jan. 9, 1788 — to No. 50 Hawaii, which became a U.S. state on Aug. 21, 1959.
Also on the program: Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies, will sing “Over the Rainbow,” about a girl and her dog traveling to Oz — which we consider a state of mind more than an actual place.
Tonight’s program “should appeal to audience members of all ages,” Gall said. And, in keeping with the unofficial theme of the summer season, the concert features “a lot of tunes that haven’t seen the light of day for several years,” he added.
One of those “rarely heard numbers” honors our own state: the 1917 “Wisconsin Forward Forever March” by John Philip Sousa, dedicated to the faculty, students and alumni of the University of Wisconsin. A second Sousa piece — “The Minnesota March” — celebrates our neighboring state.
Audience members should listen for unusual solo parts — including duck calls — in the novelty tune “The Roosters Lay Eggs in Kansas.”
The piece, by composer Mayhew Lake, was Sousa’s favorite encore when his band performed. “Lake wrote a wide range of music, from marches to novelty songs to opera — this is definitely in the novelty category,” Gall said.
Gall will also conduct:
Two polkas — the “Pennsylvania Polka” and “California Polka.” The latter piece “came from the Whoopee John book of polkas,” Gall said. “Whoopee John” Anthony Wilfahrt had a polka band in Minnesota and began recording commercially in the 1920s. He was the second act to sign with the U.S. division of Decca Records in 1934 (the first act was Bing Crosby). Over the course of his professional career, he recorded nearly 1,000 songs.
California is also represented with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” which became singer Tony Bennett’s signature song.
Ferde Grofe’s “On the Trail” from “The Grand Canyon Suite,” an orchestral work from the 1930s. Fans of the movie “A Christmas Story” will recognize this tune as Ralphie’s BB gun theme.
“Tennessee Salute,” arranged by Jay Dawson, a medley featuring four tunes associated with the state: “Your Cheatin’ Heart” by Hank Williams, featuring Eric Weiss on the trumpet; “Wabash Cannonball”; “Chattanooga Choo Choo”; “The Tennessee Waltz”; and “Rocky Top.”
Highlights from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Oklahoma,” arranged by Paul Yoder.
A jazzy arrangement of “Indiana (Way Back Home Again In)” by Ballard Macdonald and James F. Hanley, featuring Jacob Myers on trumpet and Chip Millholland on clarinet.
“Second Connecticut Regiment,” a march by David Wallace Reeves, dedicated to the Second Regiment of the Connecticut Army National Guard.
Assistant Conductor Kathy Ripley leads the band on:
Henry Fillmore’s “Men of Ohio” march. Fillmore, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, composed the march in 1921 and dedicated it to fellow Ohio native President Warren G. Harding. “Fillmore thought this was a pretty good march, and he thought by dedicating it to the president, it would get more attention,” Ripley said.
Clare Grundman’s “Kentucky 1800” a medley of traditional tunes associated with the state.
“Songs of Aloha,” a 2014 medley featuring three popular Hawaiian songs: “Hawaiian Wedding Song,” “Hawaiian War Chant” and the signature song from Hawaii, “Aloha ‘Oe.”
Hoagy Carmichael’s classic “Georgia on My Mind.”