Pre-concert music: The Hungry Five and Friends will perform, starting at 6:15 p.m.

Where: The band shell in Pennoyer Park, at Seventh Avenue and 35th Street

Hungry Five Band

The group’s name has nothing to do with growling stomachs, however.

“The name refers to music written by Paul Yoder,” said Chip Millholland, the group's leader and a clarinet player with the Pops Band.

The original Hungry Five pieces, he said, were written for two clarinets, a trumpet, a trombone and a tuba.

The group — which is also the house band for the MGV Harmonia German men’s chorus — has more than five players now, Millholland said (that’s the “and Friends” part of the group's name).

Millholland discovered the music back in 1980 when he was a high school band director in Brown County, Indiana.

“I found the pieces in the band library,” he said.

Luckily, Millholland made copies of the out-of-print and difficult to find Hungry Five arrangements.