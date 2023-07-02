This week marks the High Holy Days for community bands.
And you thought it was just our nation’s birthday!
When it comes to the Fourth of July, my mind immediately goes to John Philip Sousa, Irving Berlin and “Semper Paratus.”
We are lucky in Kenosha to have a thriving city-sponsored music group, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.
It doesn’t get more Americana than listening to — or playing in — a community band in a local park.
The Pops Band will be busy for the holiday, playing on a float Sunday in the Civic Veterans Parade and performing its patriotic-themed July 4 concert starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the band shell. The program is repeated (for the most part) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, also on the band shell.
“We load up the program with patriotic music,” said Craig Gall, the band’s conductor. “It’s a program packed with Americana.”
Here's some more Americana: A patriotic quiz in the style of the long-running game show “Jeopardy.” We give you the answer and you provide the question, all related to pieces on the July 4 and 5 programs:
- “Pikes Peak” by Katharine Lee Bates.
Which poem was combined with a Samuel August Ward hymn to become “America the Beautiful”?
The band’s master of ceremonies, Greg Berg, will sing Carmen Dragon’s stirring arrangement of this beloved song.
“There are many versions of 'America the Beautiful,' but this is still the best arrangement of that song,” Gall said. (Because we love useless trivia, here’s some more: Dragon was the father of the late Daryl Dragon, the “Captain” in the 1970s pop duo Captain & Tennille.)
- The national march of the United States.
What is John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever”?
By a 1987 act of the U.S. Congress, “Stars and Stripes” is the official national march of the United States of America. And it wouldn’t be the Fourth (or Fifth) of July without hearing this tune at least once!
- “The Liberty Bell.”
Which Sousa march is also the theme song for “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”?
Rumor has it the comedy troupe chose that song because the copyright had expired, and they wouldn’t have to pay to use it. Very cheeky!
- “Semper Paratus.”
What is the official march of the United States Coast Guard?
The song was written in 1927 by U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Francis Saltus Van Boskerck. “Semper Paratus,” the Latin phrase for “always ready,” is also the official motto of the Coast Guard.
Both Pops programs will feature the official marches of all of the armed services, including “Semper Paratus,” along with “U.S. Field Artillery March” (Army), “Anchor’s Aweigh” (Navy), “U.S. Marines on Parade” (Marine Corps) and “Army Air Corps March” (Air Force).
- “God of Our Fathers.”
What piece of music is considered our national hymn?
The piece was written by Thomas Knox, a staff arranger for the U.S. Marine Band in Washington, D.C.
- “American Patrol.”
What 1885 march by F.W. Meacham piece was designed to give the impression of a parade passing by?
- “God Bless America.”
What Irving Berlin tune became the signature song of singer Kate Smith?
Also, over the decades, the 1938 song has earned millions for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, to whom Berlin assigned all royalties.
Other pieces on the programs include:
- “American Folk Rhapsody No. 4," featuring traditional folk songs like “Down in the Valley” and “Little Brown Jug” arranged by Pops favorite Clare Grundman.
- "Over There," a medley of tunes from World War I, including “K-K-Katy,” “Keep Your Head Down, Fritzy Boy,” “Homeward Bound” and, of course, “Over There.”
- “Stars and Bars” by Robert Jager.
- “National Emblem,” a 1902 march by Edwin Eugene Bagley.
Also, audience members should come prepared to sing with Berg during “Sing for America,” a medley featuring “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “America.”