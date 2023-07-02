If you go

What: Kenosha Pops Concert Band performances

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5

Where: The band shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue

Admission: Free

Only on July 4: The holiday concert ends with the band’s annual “Salute to the Services Medley,” finishing with an echo taps performance with two trumpets, the national anthem and “Stars and Stripes Forever.” (Those pieces will also be performed during the July 5 concert, but not as a grand finale medley.)

Also only on July 4: Fireworks will start about 9:30 p.m., after the concert, and are visible all along the lakefront

Only on July 5: Pre-concert entertainment starts at 6:15 p.m. at the band shell. The Lighthouse Brigade Band, directed by Laura Shapovalov, will perform.

Also only on July 5: The food truck Rockitacos will be at the Wednesday concert, serving what they call "Mexico food with a modern twist." For more details, including the menu items, go to rockitacos.com.

Also, also only on July 5: You could win a fabulous prize. The band asks a trivia question each Wednesday night, with gift certificates to local restaurants and other eateries given to four winners.