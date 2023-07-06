The 2023 Kenosha Pride, a festival filled with music, food, and a march, will be held Downtown on Saturday, July 8.

The annual event has relocated to Celebration Place in HarborPark at 5501 Ring Road, a few blocks east of its previous location. It will be held from noon to 9 p.m.

Organizers indicated they expected several thousand visitors to the festival, which helps celebrate diversity in the community.

The event is set to feature a beer garden, multiple stages with free entertainment. There will be more than 70 food and merchandise vendors on hand. Pets are welcome and there will be a pet welcoming area.

A march will be held starting at noon in Library Park, proceeding west to Sheridan Road. The parade then turns north on Sheridan Road to 54th Street, east on 54th Street to Calabria Way, ending at Italiana Circle.

The city will close traffic to the march route during that part of the festival.

The headliners will include: Thea Austin, formerly of Snap!, and the voice behind the song “Rhythm is a Dancer;” Jade Jolie, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 5, who will perform as Taylor Swift; and Jasmine Kennedie, from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 14.

“We will welcome anyone to join us at this free public event down at the Harbor,” said Dan Seaver, president of Kenosha Pride Inc. “We are excited to celebrate our 11th year on a new day and at a new location, and we hope everyone comes out and enjoys all of the entertainment we have prepared.”

The free entertainment will also include the band Miss Christine at 1 p.m. Miss Christine, an Iowa based band, was Iowa Public Radio’s June Artist of the month, and has been touring the Midwest to celebrate the June 1 release of the bands second album, “Bittersweet.”

Miss Christine is fronted by Christine Moad, a genderqueer bassist, singer-songwriter and music educator. They have traveled the world from Tennessee to Monaco as a professionally touring bassist. Moad attended Berklee College of Music before gaining experience as a session musician in Nashville. Miss Christine released its debut solo album, “Conversion,” in 2019.