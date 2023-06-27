This summer, the Kenosha Public Library system is hosting a free walking club, taking participant to local parks.
The group meets at 8:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, through Aug. 22.
Participants should wear comfortable walking shows and clothing — and show up on time.
“We will leave promptly at 8:30 a.m. from each meeting location,” library officials said.
The group meets at a designated location and follows a pre-determined route.
Maps and route information can be found on the library’s website, mykpl.us/walkingclub.
The walks are:
June 27: Navy Memorial Park: Meet in front of the Torpedo at the harbor, 5220 Sixth Ave. This walk features flat terrain and is wheelchair accessible.
July 11: Kenosha History Center: Meet in front of the main entrance to the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place on Simmons Island. This walk includes stairs and walking through sand.
July 25: Lincoln Park: Meet in front of the Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave. This walk features flat terrain and is wheelchair accessible.
Aug. 8: Poerio Park West: Meet in front of a playground at the park entrance, 1401 16th Ave. This walk has both a big incline and decline, which are not steep but can be difficult for some to manage.
Aug. 22: Petrifying Springs Park: Meet in front of the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St. This walk includes stairs and uneven terrain due to exposed tree roots and gravel pathways.
Note: Registration is not required for each walk, unless you would like to receive a reminder email.
A tongue-in-cheek warning to parents: Most of the walks will take the group past a playground.