This summer, the Kenosha Public Library system is hosting a free walking club, taking participant to local parks.

The group meets at 8:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, through Aug. 22.

Participants should wear comfortable walking shows and clothing — and show up on time.

“We will leave promptly at 8:30 a.m. from each meeting location,” library officials said.

The group meets at a designated location and follows a pre-determined route.

Maps and route information can be found on the library’s website, mykpl.us/walkingclub.

The walks are:

June 27: Navy Memorial Park: Meet in front of the Torpedo at the harbor, 5220 Sixth Ave. This walk features flat terrain and is wheelchair accessible.

July 11: Kenosha History Center: Meet in front of the main entrance to the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place on Simmons Island. This walk includes stairs and walking through sand.

July 25: Lincoln Park: Meet in front of the Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave. This walk features flat terrain and is wheelchair accessible.

Aug. 8: Poerio Park West: Meet in front of a playground at the park entrance, 1401 16th Ave. This walk has both a big incline and decline, which are not steep but can be difficult for some to manage.

Aug. 22: Petrifying Springs Park: Meet in front of the Petrifying Springs Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St. This walk includes stairs and uneven terrain due to exposed tree roots and gravel pathways.

Note: Registration is not required for each walk, unless you would like to receive a reminder email.

A tongue-in-cheek warning to parents: Most of the walks will take the group past a playground.