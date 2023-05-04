KENOSHA — The Transparent Watercolor Society of America’s exhibit is on display at the Kenosha Public Museum, starting May 6.

The show features paintings from top watercolor artists, working in a wide range of styles.

The group’s annual National Juried Exhibition is a summer staple at the Kenosha museum, 5500 First Ave., and it’s available to view for free through Aug. 6.

Paintings from transparent watercolor artists from across the country are showcased. Works include a wide variety of subjects, from landscapes and portraits to abstracts.

Transparent Watercolor Society of America is a national organization "devoted to advancing the stature of transparent watercolor as a major expression and to foster its appreciation."

According to TWSA: All watercolor pigments applied in a transparent manner allow light to penetrate the layers of glazes and reflect back through the pigments from the paper below. The whites are brilliant paper left unpainted. This light, reflecting off the white of the paper, makes the medium work.

No white paint is accepted.

Artists are required to preserve the white of the paper’s surface wherever a white statement is intended.

To learn more about TWSA, go to watercolors.org.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.