FLASH FLOOD DOWNTOWN Flash flooding outside Bellissima Hair Design at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue in Downtown Kenosha Monday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2023.

Flash flooding from heavy rains sent water into streets, homes and businesses in Kenosha County, and even led to the Public Safety Building's temporary closure on Monday.

The weather event forced officials to close public access to the city's and county's hub for police and sheriff's department and emergency dispatch services at 1000 55th St. for an hour and 15 minutes, beginning at 4:40 p.m., according to notices posted on the departments' social media.

"You couldn't walk in the (front) door because (water) was all the way up to the doors," said Lt. Chase Forester of the Sheriff's Department. The parking lot in front of the Public Safety Building was also partially submerged in the sudden deluge, he said. At that point, it was more conducive to kayaks and flotation devices.

"(The public) couldn't even park in the front parking lot there because it was all flooded out," he said. "And then, it all went away."

The National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wis., issued a flash flood warning from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for Kenosha and Racine counties, along with a marine warning for areas along the waterfront in the respective cities. Flood watches were also issued for Southeast Wisconsin in nearby counties, including Walworth.

According to data collected at the Kenosha Regional Airport, where the weather service has monitoring systems, nearly an inch of rain fell between 3 and 4 p.m. Just under 2.5 inches of rain total were recorded in a 24-hour period at the airport monitoring site, with the storm front initially dumping the first round of heavy precipitation before 1 p.m. on Monday. Heavy rain also fell before 9 p.m. Monday night. followed by a steady downpour that produced just under an inch in an hour, according to the data.

A number of intersections were inundated with water in the city of Kenosha. Just outside Bellissima Hair Design at 5700 Seventh Avenue in Downtown, the streets took on water, which could be seen spilling onto the sidewalk in video submitted by hair salon employees to the Kenosha News.

There were also unconfirmed reports of flooded basements in a number of neighborhoods, including some along Sixth Avenue, among others.

According to Capt. Matthew Strelow, even the Public Safety Building took on some water, a situation not uncommon when heavy rainstorms occur due to the building's age and location.

"Other than that, I don't really have anything that suggests major problems," he said early Tuesday. "I think there was a couple of cars that stalled out and very large puddles, but nothing that resulted in injury or major incident."

