The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Center for Research in Innovation and Smart Cities will present preliminary results from a survey conducted in Kenosha and Racine counties.

The 90 minute presentation on “Citizen Needs in Kenosha and Racine” will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the Student Center of UW-Parkside.

Funded by a grant from the Tommy Thompson Center on Public Leadership, the project sought to give citizens a voice in how technology might be useful in closing service gaps in areas such as transportation, health, communication.

Professors Mita Banerjee and John Ward, along with a team of eight students, developed and implemented the survey and will use mapping technology to display and analyze information about the local communities.

Local projects highlight the investments currently underway in the area.

The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is an ongoing multi-million dollar investment in a smart neighborhood development. In 2019, Racine was the first city in Wisconsin to be chosen by the Smart Cities Council as one of the five winners of its Smart Cities Readiness Challenge. In the counties, work is moving forward on increasing connectivity and government responsiveness.

Still, of those surveyed, only 5% felt their local governments are “very prepared” to take on smart technology.

“The goal of a smart community is to enhance the quality of life of its citizens through advanced technology that allows for a bottom-up policy approach rather than a top down approach. Community values and needs vary across individuals and families of different races, ethnicity, income, etc., and these differences should affect the way technology is prioritized, utilized, and integrated across services & policies,” said Peggy James, interim director of the center.

The presentation is free and open to the public. Reservations are encouraged, but not required, at https://uwp.edu/smartcitizens.