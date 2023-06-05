The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested a person Sunday afternoon wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 1-year-old Milwaukee girl.

The department indicated to media that they performed a traffic stop of the suspect near I-94/41 at County Highway E before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The department said everyone in the vehicle was arrested without incident including the wanted individual, but did not confirm how many total individuals were arrested.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department public information officer Sgt. Colin Coultrip said the arrest was related to the shooting death of 1-year-old Zy'Aire Nevels in Milwaukee Saturday.

Nevels was shot inside a car at about 8 p.m. on Saurday, reportedly during an argument between two adults. She was taken to Children's Wisconsin Hospital, where she died.

Coultrip said the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was working with Milwaukee law enforcement and had sent the suspect, who has not yet been identified to Milwaukee.

No additional details were available by press time Monday.