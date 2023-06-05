The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department arrested a person wanted in connection with a Milwaukee homicide following a traffic stop near I-94/41 at County Highway E before 3 p.m. Sunday.

The department indicated to WISN that a deputy saw the vehicle headed north, and northbound traffic was shut down for about 20 minutes to conduct a high-risk traffic stop.

According to the report, the department said everyone in the vehicle was arrested without incident including the wanted individual, but did not confirm how many individuals were arrested.

No additional details were available by press time Monday.