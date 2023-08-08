The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has advised that Simmons Island Beach is safe to open, following a temporary closure on Monday due to unsafe conditions.

The City of Kenosha had closed the beach in compliance with an order by the state, related to conditions for dangerous currents. Other Kenosha beaches also are open.

The DNR provides updates on beach safety at its web page: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Beaches/AdvisoryMap.html

Beach-goers are reminded to take safety precautions in and around water, including:

•Never swim alone.

•Stay in designated swimming areas.

•Drink plenty of fluids.

•Wear sunglasses that absorb at least 90 percent of UV sunlight.

•Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher) and a wide-brimmed hat.

•Spend part of your day in shaded areas.

•Wash your hands before eating.

•Shower after swimming.

•Don't swallow the water.

•Avoid swimming after heavy rain.

•Don't swim near storm drains.