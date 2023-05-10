Two Kenosha sisters have started their own fashion consignment pop-up store, offering sustainable designer label fashion as they follow in their family’s footsteps.

Labels Designer Consignment, founded by Tremper High School graduate Lisa Torres and her sister Lilly will be holding its inaugural event at the Gurnee Holiday Inn, 6161 W. Grand Avenue, starting Thursday, May 18 and going until Saturday, May 20. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The entrepreneurs indicated their store is part of a broader trend in the fashion industry towards resales of secondhand clothing, offering both affordability and sustainability benefits.

“The resale and consignment markets are so important as we strive to protect the environment through our sustainable resale model,” Lisa Torres said.

Fashion has always been a passion for the two sisters, with Lisa studying the field in college. Following the example of their mother and aunt, who also owned a consignment store when they were younger, the two siblings went into business together.

“I come from a family of entrepreneurs, especially women,” Lisa Torres said. “It was definitely something my family supported.”

As first-time business owners, there’s plenty of work to do, but she and her sister were enjoying the experience.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “We’ve gotten to wear a lot of different hats.”

The sisters make a good team, too.

“We get along really great,” Lisa Torres said. “We both have different skills and strengths.”

She said the store is for people looking for something unique, offering a “one-of-a-kind shopping event” with new items every time.

Women can register online at labelsdesignersale.com to sell their goods at the pop-up store.

Drop off times for items, including clothing and accessories, will run from Friday through Sunday, May 12 to May 14. More information can be found on the website. The store can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone there,” Lisa Torres said. “We’re really excited.”

Depending on how the pop-up store performs, she said they are considering bringing the store to Kenosha in the fall.