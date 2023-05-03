Heather Kamikawa and Pete Rodriguez — both members of the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra — have a message to share: “Music is for everyone, and the symphony is for our whole community.”

“We are calling out to the public that we’d love to see you at our concerts,” Kamikawa said.

The symphony’s programs “are designed to appeal to the whole community,” Rodriguez added.

The symphony, which formed in 1940, enjoys a long history in Kenosha and “has a high level of musicianship,” Rodriguez, the symphony’s president, said Friday while meeting Downtown at The Buzz. “We really have a high-caliber group.”

As part of their effort to attract more families to concerts, the symphony performed a spooky Halloween-themed program in October, followed by its annual Christmas concert.

“Those concerts were great and did attract more families,” Kamikawa said. “Our Christmas concert is always our most popular performance.”

Each spring, the symphony also hosts a free Youth Concert for Kenosha Unified fifth-grade students and the general public, along with a youth concerto scholarship competition.

But that’s not happening this year.

“It was such a hard decision to make,” Rodriguez said of canceling the concert and the scholarships. “COVID really hurt us for a few years. We livestreamed concerts for free and paid the musicians during that time, but we didn’t have any ticket sales. We streamed the music for the benefit of the community, but all the costs came right out of our budget.”

Kamikawa, who is the symphony’s youth outreach coordinator in addition to playing viola with the group, agonized over ending the Youth Concert, which started almost 60 years ago.

“We are always looking for any ideas on how to bring in young people, but we just couldn’t afford to do it this year,” she said. “The first time I heard a symphony concert was as a KUSD student, and I am passionate about keeping this going. We’re really hoping to bring it back in 2024.”

Canceling the scholarships “was a hard choice,” Rodriguez said. “It wasn’t a huge amount, but the kids who received that money could use it to buy books or pay audition fees. This affects kids’ lives.”

As the Bradford High School orchestra director, Kamikawa is keenly focused on “the next generation of musicians.” That’s why Kenosha Symphony tickets are always free to student musicians, through college.

As for the Kenosha Unified School District’s music program, “it’s enjoying a renaissance,” Kamikawa said. “The numbers are way up for band and orchestra. It’s just amazing what we’ve kept going here for so many years.”

Community support

Rodriguez said the cost for a symphony concert ranges from about $16,000 to $22,000 “and we really have to work to be able to afford the concerts,” he said. “The perception of orchestras is that they all have major corporate sponsorships, but that’s not true. We do get money from Snap-on to fund our Christmas concert, which we really appreciate, but we need more support.”

Another popular program is the symphony’s free outdoor concerts in Petrifying Springs County Park the past two summers.

“We do not have an outdoor concert planned this summer,” Rodriguez said. “The county really helped us out with fundraising and sponsorships for those programs.”

Every performance “costs a lot in resources,” Kamikawa added. “We are on a big push to get sustaining financial support.”

How you can help

“People can donate directly on our website, kenoshasymphony.org,” Kamikawa said. “And if you’re interested in performing with the symphony, auditions are open. You can email us at admin@kenoshasymphony.org.”

The symphony is also always looking for volunteers and for board members.

“If you don’t want to be on the board,” Rodriguez said, “you can join a committee and work on a project. We’re always looking for new ideas and more connections to the local community.”