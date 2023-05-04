KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is performing "Masters of the Romantic" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Reuther Central High School’s Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, 624 57th St.

The concert will feature violinist Yang Liu, performing Bruch’s "Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor."

Liu also performed with the Kenosha Symphony strings on the group's live-streamed concert in October 2020.

Liu will not only perform with the orchestra, but he will also lead a masterclass for local students.

The masterclass is 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Kenosha's Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St. Three students will take part. The masterclass is free and open to the public.

Saturday’s concert also "opens heroically with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and concludes with Mendelssohn’s beautifully romantic Scottish Symphony," concert organizers said.

Tickets for Saturday's concert are $30 for adults. Children and college students with a student ID are admitted free of charge.

For more details and to buy tickets, go to kenoshasymphony.org. Tickets are also available at the door.

The symphony, which formed in 1940, enjoys a long history in Kenosha and "has a high level of musicianship," said Pete Rodriguez, the symphony's president and a French horn player. "We really have a high-caliber group, and the vast majority of players perform with this group and others, like the Milwaukee Ballet and Festival City Orchestra."

The symphony's programs "are designed to appeal to the whole community," Rodriguez added.

The symphony is always looking for volunteers and for board members.

"If you don't want to be on the board," Rodriguez said, "you can join a committee and work on a project. We're always looking for new ideas and more connections to the local community." (For more details on volunteering, or performing, with the group, send an email to admin@kenoshasymphony.org.)