The City of Kenosha is a step closer to acquiring foreclosed property currently owned by Kenosha County for future residential development.

The county’s Finance Committee unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night authorizing the transfer of a 16.15-acre parcel the county owns in the Town of Somers.

The vacant property is located at 2701 47th Ave. between Sunrise Park to the west and Bullen Middle School to the east. It is roughly bounded by 27th Street to the north, 29th Street to the south, 43rd Street to the east and 47th Street to the west.

The County Board will vote on the issue later this month.

TAX DEED PROPERTY Map of tax deed property at 2701 47th Ave. The City of Kenosha is in the process of acquiring this 16.15-acre parcel (outlined in yellow) from…

Owner-occupied homes

According to John Moyer, senior assistant Corporation Counsel, the property was last assessed at $5,200 in 2018. Most of the property, or 11.6 acres, is currently zoned for agricultural uses, while 4.5 acres is zoned for residential purposes. A very small portion is vacant wetlands.

MOYER - FINANCE COMMITTEE Senior Assistant Corporation Counsel John Moyer discusses the benefits of transferring tax deed, foreclosed property at 2701 47th Ave. to the …

City Administrator John Morrissey, in correspondence to County Executive Samantha Kerkman and County Board Chair Gabe Nudo, told county officials that the city plans to secure a developer to build single-family, owner-occupied homes on the property.

According to the agreement, the city would pay the $8,705.28 in delinquent taxes on the property to the county.

“There’s a significant amount of special assessments that total hundreds of thousands of dollars that was for sewer and water connections and water mains and work that was done on the property in the past,” Moyer said.

The property has $745,754.90 in special assessments due to the city, according to the resolution agreement. The assessments are due to two taxing bodies — Kenosha Water Utility and City of Kenosha — for the road construction project. The city expects to work with a potential developer to negotiate remuneration of the special assessments.

Off the tax rolls

Moyer said there are several benefits to transferring the tax deed property to the city.

“It will increase the stock of single-family, owner-occupied homes in Kenosha. I think that’s a need we have. It pays off the taxes owed to Kenosha County and it puts these parcels to lawful use and produces tax revenue,” he said.

For the city, the “collateral benefit”, he said, is “they’re going to settle with a developer for these unpaid, special assessments.”

Committee Chair Terry Rose wondered who would be developing the property. Moyer said the developer had yet to be named.

Supervisor David Geertsen said the county wants the parcel back on the tax rolls.

“To have a property like this to help enhance … the housing in our community, when that’s so sorely needed, is also a plus,” he said.

Not in city-Uline program

Morrissey, in an email to the Kenosha News, said the property was not part of the agreement reached with the city and Uline and approved by the City Council last week. The city has designated 30 current residential parcels to be used to build single-family, owner-occupied homes.

The city-Uline partnership involves matches of $3 million from both parties to offer families home ownership in the community in the future.

In the case of the tax deed parcel from the county, the property would be marketed to a developer for future residential units, independent of the city’s partnership with Uline, Morrissey said.

“There is a large special charge attached to the property that the city will have to work with the developer on to make fiscally possible,” Morrissey said. “It is part of the overall strategy to get more homes built in the city to address the housing issues.”

U.S. Cities Building the Most Homes U.S. Cities Building the Most Homes Home building has dropped off significantly after trending upward for over a decade Starts and completions were delayed even further in 2022 amid labor shortages and supply issues A pair of Mountain states in Utah and Idaho are building the most homes Small and midsize metros building the most homes 15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 14. Richmond, VA 13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 11. Salt Lake City, UT 10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 9. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 8. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 5. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 4. Jacksonville, FL 3. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 2. Raleigh-Cary, NC 1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX