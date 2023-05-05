Here's a sure sign of spring: Not only are flowers popping up everywhere, so are special deals for Tourism Week.
Each year, this promotion — with seven days of free offers — "reminds people of the essential role travel plays in our economy," said Meridith Jumisko, public relations director for Visit Kenosha, our local Visitors Bureau.
The local theme is "Be a Tourist in Your Own Town," which fits into the U.S. Travel Association's overall national theme of Travel Forward.
"This is the time of year when people are looking forward to traveling," Jumisko said.
After seeing events canceled or scaled back due to the pandemic in recent years, "everything is back to normal," said Laura Gregorski, director of marketing for Visit Kenosha. "People are so ready to be at events again."
People are also reading…
Tourism Week helps "shine a spotlight on our local hospitality industry,” Jumisko said. “We encourage people to ‘be a tourist in your own town’ and enjoy local attractions.”
You're welcome
One way to do that is by visiting the Wisconsin Welcome Center at I-94 and Highway 165. As an incentive, free cheese and sausage samples (from the Brat Stop) will be available all seven days of Tourism Week.
"We get so many visitors here," said Jake Hoey, manager at the Welcome Center. "They ask us 'what can we do while we're here?' I tell them to head to Downtown Kenosha, with its museums, streetcars, historic districts and free public beaches."
If folks have limited time, he steers them toward attractions closer to the interstate: Mars Cheese Castle, Bristol Woods County Park and Prairie Springs Park on Lake Andrea.
Murphy Dever Koleno, who was working at the Welcome Center Wednesday with Hoey, said he enjoys promoting Wisconsin.
"I love the state," he said, "and I think Wisconsin is underrated. We should always be attracting more visitors here."
The Welcome Center recently got a "face-lift" — thanks to the state's Travel Wisconsin organization — with new countertops and brochure racks and new monitors showing a video with highlights of our state.
"We work with Travel Wisconsin as one of only five Welcome Centers in the state," Hoey said. "I like talking to travelers about what they like to do. Everyone's got a different story."
He's already seeing more visitors at the Welcome Center "and we'll keep getting busier," Hoey said. "The big event this year is the Harley-Davidson 120th anniversary and then we have the political conventions in 2024. We're already gearing up for that."
On a personal level, he's looking forward "to the opening of the Kenosha Kingfish season later this month."
Freebies
When compiling the Tourism Week free offers, “we noticed that we already have so many attractions here that are free,” Gregorski said. "We're all about being affordable, fun and friendly."
Tourism Week gets rolling with free streetcar rides on Sunday, "which is always popular," Gregorski said. "It's a great way to start because it's super accessible to everyone. Families can just hop on, with no set time. When they ride the streetcar, they'll see how much everything is greening up, too, and it's a great reminder that we are a harbor town." The streetcars operate from 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Local business promotions include a free Healing Stone from Peacetree Originals "that can ward off bad energy," Gregorski said. As for warding off ... say ... vampires? There might be a stone for that, too.
RK News offers a free greeting card — "just in time for Mother's Day," Gregorski added.
The Tourism Week promotions "encourage people to visit local businesses they may not be aware of," Jumisko said. "We have so many great businesses here that really invest in the community."
Looking ahead
As the calendar moves closer to summer, Gregorski is looking forward to “so many events. 'Sip & Stroll,' which was formerly called Wine Walk, is back on June 24. And there's another one in the fall, on Oct. 7, which is my new favorite day of the year. Taste of Wisconsin is back, too."
Jumisko listed the new "Cars and Coffee" — a classic car gathering 8 a.m. to noon in the Kenosha History Center parking lot on the Second Sunday of each month, starting May 14 — and the new Kenosha Taco Fest, also at the History Center, on June 30.
The outdoor market season starts soon, too, with the Kenosha HarborMarket and Public Market heading outdoors starting May 13.
“Both markets are closed on May 6 when the Wisconsin Marathon takes over the Downtown area,” Jumisko said. “More than 1,500 people from 35 states, plus Canada and Great Britain, come here to race. It’s a big tourism event.”
We're also wise to stay tuned for more ...
"All I can say right now is that it's going to be a very exciting summer at our lakefront," Gregroski said with a smile.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com, or call her at 262-656-6271.