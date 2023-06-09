Four Kenosha Unified educators were recentaly appointed to new positions during a school board meeting.

Jason Creel, Stacy Guckenberger, Beth Kaufmann and Rhonda Lopez received new administrative appointments to various positions throughout the district.

Jason Creel

Jason Creel was appointed to the role of principal of Grewenow Elementary School.

Creel has been an educator since 2008, beginning his career as an ELL teacher in Changzhou, China. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and a Master of Science in education from Concordia University. His current licenses include teacher and principal.

After returning to the United States, Creel became a teacher at LakeView Technology Academy in 2010. Thereafter, he taught seventh grade at Lincoln Middle School in 2011 and fourth, sixth and seventh at Wheatland Center School until 2013. Creel then accepted the role of dean of LakeView Technology Academy in 2013. Annually, his responsibilities grew to involve instructional coaching, overseeing standardized testing, Advanced Placement coordination, and master scheduling.

In addition to these responsibilities Mr. Creel served as a liaison between LakeView and Gateway Technical College where he played an integral role in bringing more dual-credit opportunities to LakeView, increasing technical certification possibilities, and expanding the school’s information technology and computer science pathway. Because of his vast experience, Mr. Creel was asked to serve as interim principal of LakeView in 2021, followed by interim principal of Stocker Elementary in the fall of 2022, and most recently, Grewenow Elementary effective January 2023.

Stacy Guckenberger

Stacy Guckenberger was appointed to the role of Director of Special Education and Student Support.

Guckenberger has been working in education since 1995. Her degrees include a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, a Master of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, and a Master of Science in Education from the University of Wisconsin Superior. Her current certifications include special education teacher, director of special education/pupil services and principal.

Guckenberger began her educational career in 1995 when she accepted a cross-categorical special education teacher position at Jefferson Elementary School. From there, she continued to teach in various schools and levels within KUSD, working in cross-categorical and self-contained settings. In 2004, Guckenberger became a program support teacher where she supported elementary, middle, and high schools, in addition to the district’s 18-21 year old program.

In 2020, she accepted the position of coordinator of special education and student support, where she supported all secondary and choice and charter schools in Kenosha Unified. During this time, she also managed various groups within the special education department, including occupational/physical therapists, secondary social workers, high school counselors, transition teachers, specially designed physical education, program support teachers and the STEP Program.

During her time in the district, Guckenberger has been involved in the District Guiding Coalition, District Culture Team, Career Pathways Committee, District Disproportionality Committee, Tier 3 Form Development Committee, New Educator Orientation Planning Committee, as well as serving as a Non-Violent Crisis Intervention Trainer, First Year New Educator Cohort Leader, Life, Learning and Leisure Site Leader and assisting with other district initiatives as needed.

Beth Kaufmann

Beth Kaufmann has been appointed to the role of Principal of McKinley Elementary School.

Kaufmann began her career working for KUSD in 2001. Her degrees include a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Studies and Comparative Literature from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, a Master of Arts in Education from National Louis University, and Master of Science in Administrative Leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her current certifications include teacher, principal, director of instruction, gifted and talented teacher and gifted and talented coordinator.

Kaufmann began her educational career in 2001 as a substitute teacher for KUSD. In 2003, she was hired as a teacher at Mahone Middle School where she worked for three years teaching English, social studies, and Bridges. In 2006, she began her elementary teaching career. She spent one year at Dimensions of Learning and nine years at Prairie Lane Elementary School. During this time Kaufmann earned her gifted and talented certifications. In 2017, she accepted the role of teacher consultant in the Office of Teaching and Learning. During this three-year period, she supported the talent development program and worked on her masters in Administrative Leadership. In 2020, Kaufmann accepted the position of instructional coach at McKinley Elementary School where she has remained until today, most recently serving as interim principal since November 2022.

During her time in the district, Kaufmann has been involved in PBIS, MLSS, several curriculum committees, as well as other district initiatives.

Rhonda Lopez

Rhonda Lopez was appointed to the role of principal of Chavez Learning Station.

Lopez began her educational career in 1992 in San Jose, Costa Rica. She holds a bachelor in elementary education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, with a specialization in bilingual education, from New Mexico State University. She is a National Board Certified Teacher in English as a New Language Elementary Generalist Early and Middle Childhood. She earned her administrative license from Edgewood College where she also is a doctoral candidate in educational leadership.

Lopez began her career as a teacher at Colegio Lincoln International School and taught English for elementary teachers at La Universidad Nacional in Heredia. She returned to New Mexico in 1995 where she worked as a dual language teacher in the El Paso area. In 1998, she opened a state sponsored bilingual preschool. In 2002, she returned to working in public schools full-time as an educator, which included specializing in training teachers in culturally and linguistically responsive practices as a National Training Center Project Guided Language Acquisition Design national key trainer. She presented regularly national dual language conferences and published several articles supporting the instruction of language learners.

In 2016, she and her family moved to Wisconsin where she worked in Delavan-Darien as the instructional strategy specialist, and later in Racine Unified as the language acquisition program specialist, helping to oversee English as a second language, world languages, and dual language in the international baccalaureate. In 2019, she joined Kenosha Unified as the principal of Wilson Elementary. Here she trained as an Expeditionary Learning head of school, led the transition to virtual learning during the pandemic, and became a foster mother of three Wilson Heights children. She also implemented the Reading Corp reading tutor program, YMCA Achievers After-School program, and the volunteer Grandparent program with KAFASI.

During her time in the district, Ms. Lopez has focused on strengthening the community in the Wilson Heights neighborhood in collaboration with Building Our Future, Safe Families for Children and Community Impact Programs.