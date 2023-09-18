Enrollment is down 317 students in the Kenosha Unified School District, but not as much as the district earlier projected.

The district's official state Third Friday count for 2023-24 is 18,870 students, down just under 1.7% compared to 19,187 in 2022-23.

Last December, Kenosha Unified was projecting an overall enrollment of 18,826, a decrease of 361 students.

Each September, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction requires districts to gather and report an enrollment headcount of students receiving primary educational services from the district on the third Friday of September. The number is used by the state to determine state revenue limits, which is the amount of funding Kenosha Unified is entitled to receive from general state aid and local tax levies.

"We were as near spot-on as projected," said Kenosha Unified's Chief Information Officer Kris Keckler.

"(The decrease) is due to a declining birth rate, not a mass exodus of students," Keckler said. "There are fewer babies being born."

Since 2009, the greater Kenosha Unified boundary area has experienced a decreased birth rate, now averaging approximately 500 fewer children born each year compared to a high of 1,953 births in 2008.

Within the district's attendance centers, shifts in student populations occur on a year-to-year basis based on how many students move in and out of the district, across boundary lines, or are in the grade levels.

The largest grade level decrease occurred district-wide in kindergarten, which had 105 fewer students this academic year than it did a year ago. By grade level, other shifts included third grade which dropped by 118, and eighth grade, lower by 160. The eighth grade decrease is due to the 2008-09 recession and severe one-year drop in subsequent births, officials said.

Kenosha Unified is not alone in its declining enrollment. Declining birth rates have affected school districts across the state.

"A vast majority of districts are facing the exact same issue," Keckler said.

The closure of Wilson Elementary School also affected school enrollment counts, as 117 students who last year attended Wilson are now enrolled in other schools across the district.

As the district considers consolidation methods through its Right-Sizing Committee, Keckler said the numbers should not come as a surprise to those on the panel because it reinforces why the group was formed.

More information on the committee can be found at www.kusd.edu/district/rightsizing.