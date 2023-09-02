The hallways of Kenosha Unified schools will once again be bustling as students report Tuesday for the first day of classes.

Between new facilities projects and new staff, students will be greeted with a number of changes as they begin the 2023-24 academic year.

All of the district's schools open classes Tuesday, except one. Frank Elementary is an extended year school, which started on Aug. 7. It has two-week breaks at the end of each quarter offering optional enrichment courses.

"My favorite part (about the first day of school) is seeing the freshly waxed floors, the white sneakers and the brand new backpacks. There's the excitement of kids that opening day, the parents too, and how excited they are and nervous watching their students go to their first day of school," said Kenosha Unified Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss. "It brings back fond memories for me."

Weiss, who will begin his first full year as district superintendent and 30th year in education, said he is excited to see new strategic planning, such as the Growth of a Graduate and the school improvement plans, commence and continue.

"We spent time identifying which skills students should have in addition to academics in order to be successful," Weiss said of the Growth of a Graduate plan. "Our school improvement planning process is one of those practices that's talking about how our teams, our teacher leaders and administrators collaborate around data and engage in a continuous improvement cycle."

Reflecting on his first year at Kenosha Unified, Weiss said he was able to learn how caring the local staff are and familiarize himself with the professional, research-based practices implemented in the district.

"Seeing the professionalism of everybody in the organization is something that I really enjoyed seeing," Weiss said. "Our teaching strategies, our student engagement strategies, customer service, those were things that I was working on in other districts, and we have those practices in place here."

Facilities projects

While school was not in session, facilities employees were hard at work installing new equipment in various schools along with replacing outdated fixtures.

Projects from this summer included:

A new HVAC system at Curtis Strange Elementary including the addition of air conditioning. The air conditioning component will not be operational until We Energies replaces the electrical service, which is scheduled for Oct. 13.

The addition of central air conditioning at both Bose and Jeffery Elementary Schools. The systems will not be operational until the electrical service is upgraded on Oct. 13.

Window replacement at Washington Middle School in the original 1920 portion of the building.

Two projects at KTEC-West funded by the charter school. The first was to replace the windows on the 1952 portion of the school and the second involved replacing the flooring and instrument storage casework in the band and choir rooms.

Boiler replacement, which included consolidating the boiler plant from two separate systems, at Somers Elementary

Boiler replacement at Mahone Middle School

Conversion of the water supply system at Somers Elementary from a well to municipal water. It was the last well in use in the district.

Roof replacement of the gymnasium roof at Southport Elementary.

A new parking lot at Whittier Elementary.

Work to replace the Bradford Fieldhouse floor. The bleachers were demolished, two layers of flooring have been removed, the concrete subfloor has all been removed and the soil has been compacted. Trenching and the installation of drain tile is the next step in the project which is slated to be completed by the end of winter break.

New staff

New faces will fill leadership positions at five Kenosha Unified schools this year. All previously worked for the district in some capacity.

Julie Cholak is the new principal at Dimensions of Learning after working as an instructional coach for the school.

Brian Kielar, former dean of LakeView Technology Academy and culture and safety specialist, is the new principal at Somers Elementary School.

Scott Hodges, who was the KTEC West assistant principal, is now the KTEC Principal.

Jennifer Seivert, former instructional coach at Mahone Middle School, is be the assistant principal at KTEC West.

Former Wilson Elementary School Principal Rhonda Lopez is principal of Chavez Learning Station this year.

Meals program

Kenosha Unified is participating in the Free Breakfast and Lunch program, also known as the Community Eligibility Provision, for the 2023-24 school year. This is the first year the program has been offered district-wide, rather than at select schools as in previous years.

All students may participate at no charge. Household applications are not required to receive free meals, but applications may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require the information.

Students disperse

Students who attended Wilson Elementary School are now at different schools with in the district, following Wilson's closure at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

Of the schools in the district, Frank Elementary received the highest number of Wilson students, with 42 moving to Frank. Stocker and Edward Bain School of Creative Arts will have 14 new students at each school. McKinley will have eight former Wilson students, and Nash will have six former Wilson students.

Other schools receiving Wilson students include:

Brass Community School, one student;

Dimensions of Learning Academy, one student;

Edward Bain School of Dual Language, two students;

Forest Park Elementary School, two students;

Jefferson Elementary School, three students;

KTEC, one student;

Prairie Lane Elementary School, one student;

Somers Elementary School, two students;

Southport Elementary School, two students;

Strange Elementary School, seven;

Vernon Elementary School, three.