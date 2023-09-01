The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved a 4% base wage increase for all full-time employees for a year, effective retroactive to July 1.

“This has probably been the most difficult decision in my board service,” said School Board President Yolanda Adams. “We do value our teachers and our employees, but I want everyone to understand that even with what we’re giving with the 4% -- plus (increases for salary schedule steps) -- we’re going to present a deficit budget because we really don’t have the money to cover that.

"We have a lot of work to do between now and next fiscal year 2024 just to be able to cover this," she said.

The board's decision was not well received by members of the KEA, who spoke at the Kenosha Union Club prior to the School Board meeting.

"(Today) the KUSD school board will vote to declare an official impasse and impose the 4% base wage increase," said KEA Vice Preside Jj Burch. "Difficult financial decisions have always been made at the expense of, and on the backs of, educators saddled with a promise and a future focus on working conditions and the assurance that we are valued and appreciated."

The Kenosha Education Association had originally sought an 8% cost-of-living increase, plus salary schedule step and land advances.

The district hopes to save some funds to offset the wage increases by leaving some vacant positions open.

"We identified vacancy trends for the past couple of years, and we are taking the gamble - assuming we will have enough vacancy dollars in fiscal year 2024 - to cover the excess cost," said Kenosha Unified's Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan. "We are, right now, taking the gamble to say we are not going to fill all the positions, although we'd like to .. We're going to try to, but we're assuming trends will hold and we won't end up filling all the positions that we have budgeted and authorized."

During the meeting, multiple board members indicated they had hoped to offer more but could not do so in a financially responsible way.

“I’ve been on the other side, and I understand what (the KEA is) feeling in terms of negotiation,” said School Board member Todd Price.

The base wage increase is in addition to the level and tier advancements approved by the board Aug. 22. The total increase teachers will see will vary based on their position on the salary schedule.

Adams said there will be many difficult decisions going forward, as the board will continue to pursue consolidation methods with its Rightsizing Committee.

“We’re going to make some really tough decisions this year, and that’s part of the Rightsizing Committee,” Adams said. “It’s just difficult times and we’re really doing our best.”

At the KEA press conference, some teachers, including Leslie Hoffman, spoke of difficulties of paying bills and saving for a home and additional education with the compensation currently received by the district.

"When I learned that the KUSD School Board refused to move beyond a 4% base wage adjustment, my first thought was that I should move back in with my parents, because at this rate, there is no way I will be able to save for a house, get my master's degree or start a family of my own without an insurmountable debt for the rest of my life," Hoffman said. "I want to make my career in education, but I will not stay in this field if I cannot afford to live."

Rick Gallo, president of the Kenosha AFL-CIO, said the union stands with the KEA in its efforts to be compensated fairly.

"The affiliates and members of the Kenosha AFL-CIO stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters of the Kenosha Education Association," Gallo said. "They deserve a fair and equitable contract that treats them with the dignity and respect they deserve."